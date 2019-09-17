Dissecting Criminal Nests & Webs

This 21-minute video explores both criminal Nests and Webs that exist throughout the U.S. and beyond, and how to dissect them. What we have been witnessing are mass-scale takedowns of big child trafficking rings, local nests, and large networks. From internet trafficking on Backpage to cults like NXIVM, Jeffrey Epstein’s networks to Hollywood pedophiles being exposed, this is not slowing down anytime soon. As the weeks pass, more and more individuals will be brought to justice, and more stomachs will churn. Despite how difficult this all is, it is important to bring all of this to light in order to start anew. This is going to take some time. Be strong and be brave.

Nests are localized fronts that portray themselves as saviors of children. It is a group of people working together to build a nest in their local community that has all the makings of a child trafficking front. Whereas Webs span across the country, and oftentimes multiple countries, and expand to many pay-to-play schemes.

The bigger Nests have a very strategic system in place. They typically have a skilled IT person, doctor, dentist, psychologist, court connections, law enforcement, foster and/or social workers, foster care families, domestic violence and/or homeless shelters, churches, and family members make up these nests. All of this research can be open sourced investigations, as there are plenty of resources available right at your fingertips, and you may opt to subscribe to a background search database, because it will cut your time down significantly.

Webs are an entirely different beast. These are fronts for several nefarious dealings, such as money laundering, child trafficking, drug trafficking, land resources, and pay-to-play style schemes. Oftentimes a single web consists of several of these actions. These are larger scale networks that often operate across global territories. You cannot research a web without understanding the mind of the elite corrupt players involved, being familiar with their strategies and tactics, and at least having some knowledge of their end game. This is a whole different level of strategy whereby they operate in webs, the planning spans years, and they all have common goals.

This 21-minute Video Includes:

Hunting The Hunters 2-Part Series on Digging into Nests and Webs

Resources, Tools and Background Checks

Example Nests & Webs from Investigative Reports:

Is Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch Insulated?

Jeffrey Epstein’s St. Thomas Network, Comms & An Elite School

Church Pedophiles & Child Sex Trafficking Nests Intersect by The Thousands

Are Bill & Hillary Clinton Involved with Child Trafficking?

It is not only critical to expose these Nests and Webs, it is vitally important to stand up to them, especially when there are children involved. It is equally important to understand how they operate so people can be observant and knowledgeable moving forward. People can no longer sit back, be docile and submissive, or afraid of what others might think of them. They must stand up and speak out at the atrocities happening to children across this country and put a stop to those in power positions that work to protect these criminals. The same holds true for those committing all levels of fraud, deception, and other criminal schemes against society. Begin with your local community, and start demanding change, accountability, and justice.