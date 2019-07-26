Is Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch Insulated?
There is a side to Zorro Ranch that is not being told. The fox is surrounded by the well-connected King family on all sides, a solar station to the west, and Hollywood to the north. Child sex trafficking is at the center of the Epstein investigation, but there may be much more going on than meets the eye, and Zorro ranch appears to be insulated.
• Jeffrey Epstein purchased the New Mexico ranch from Gov. Bruce King in 1993 – the year Bill Clinton became President – Jim Baca was brought on by Clinton and Bill Richardson worked with Clinton on the NAFTA passage – both of which received thousands in campaign contributions from Epstein.
• Over 20,000 acres of Hollywood landscape sits just north of Epstein’s land, purchased by fashion designer Tom Ford in 2001 – another name in Epstein’s black book.
• In addition to Epstein giving over $50,000 in campaign funds to former AG Gary King, the King family’s land surrounds Zorro Ranch on all sides, and their political and defense connections go all the way up to ballistic missiles .
Jeffrey Epstein was taken into custody on July 6, 2019 on charges of sex trafficking minors and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.
The indictment states he conspired with others to carry out these acts.
In creating and maintaining this network of minor victims in multiple states to sexually abuse and exploit, Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, worked and conspired with others, including employees and associates who facilitated his conduct by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with Epstein at the New York Residence and at the Palm Beach Residence.
Whereas they do not specify his New Mexico ranch in the indictment, Zorro Ranch is being investigated by New Mexico authorities who are assisting federal authorities in New York. They are currently interviewing people who allege they were abused by Epstein at the ranch. In a 2015 court filing in Florida, Epstein was accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in New Mexico and other locations.
In 2008 Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in a plea deal that only required him to spend 13 months in jail, of which he served most of in his Palm Beach office on “work release.” There were dozens of victims, a 50-page indictment on sex trafficking charges that was shelved, and a secret plea deal that concealed the full extent of his crimes and granted immunity to any potential co-conspirators. It stunk, and is now in the spotlight again. A judge recently ruled for the unsealing of up to 2,000 pages of judicial documents to show evidence of whether Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell were recruiting underage girls in an international sex trafficking operation.
Epstein’s connections are vast, ranging from the Hollywood elite to billionaires, politicians, and presidents. Before getting into the political “resumes” which surround this ranch, take a look at the overall landscape to get a visual sense of the lay of the land.
The Lay of The Land Surrounding Zorro Ranch
Epstein purchased Zorro Ranch, consisting of nearly 8,000 acres, in 1993 from former Gov. Bruce King. It is assumed he purchased it under his real name at that time, but I was unable to trace the records from 1993. However, the Santa Fe County Assessor’s records do reflect Jeffrey Epstein under Zorro Ranch Trust in 2011, which later switched to Cypress Inc. in 2013. Though his name is not indicated on the Cypress Inc. records, the New Mexico State Land office provided the state AG’s office with documents indicating that Cypress Inc. is owned by Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, they are currently looking into 1,244 acres of state trust land that Cypress Inc. has leased since 1997.
According to county records, he began constructing a stable, detached garages, and homes in 1994, and began building his 33,339 square foot mansion in 1999. What an interesting number to land on for square feet. Of course, by the time the multiple porches and patios were added, the overall square footage of this monstrosity came to 57,420.
It has been reported that the Kings still own land surrounding Epstein’s property, but it wasn’t stated as to just how much land, which Kings, and where those parcels are located. Nor do they seem to be reporting on the extensive land mass to the north, used by Hollywood for filming over 30 movies, and purchased by Tom Ford in 2001, who just so happens to be included in Epstein’s little black book.
Below is a map detailing all of the parcels with their respective owners. To be clear, the Kings own land under many names. Also note that the State of New Mexico owns land adjacent in addition to a chunk of land right smack in the middle of Epstein’s parcel. There are two smaller parcels also owned by Cypress/Epstein, indicated on the map that both fall within his overall large parcel. And, Alexander LLC is in fact a small representation of the bigger land just to the north that is also under the name Alexander LLC, which makes up the large parcel used for Hollywood movies.
Why is this so significant that politicians, government, and Hollywood all insulate Epstein’s property? Because there has been victim testimony alleging that they were taken to his ranch in Mexico and sexually abused, which is now under investigation. How is it that no one knew this was taking place? And the bigger question is, what else may have been happening at this ranch?
Points of Interest:
1) Wedged between Bill King’s parcel and Epstein’s is a parcel owned by New Mexico Solar Station LLC, which is interesting because it was purchased in 2006, yet the land remains vacant. The organizer listed on this parcel is Max Lee Kiehne, a longtime Santa Fe rancher and owner of Centerfire Property among other ventures. He was a 2010 campaign donor to Gary King, and serves on a committee for the NM Cattle Grower’s Association along with Bill King. Kiehne graduated Harvard in 1968, and seems to have a fascination with space based on his twitter account. He only follows 33 individuals and organizations on twitter, and in addition to the astronauts, NASA, and space related pages, he also follows Bill Gates, Virgin, and Richard Branson.
Michihiko Takahashi is listed as the agent on the New Mexico Solar Station LLC, and also works in real estate for Kiehn’s Centerfire Property. He graduated the University of New Mexico and worked as a financial manager for Raycom Media Inc. and was the CFO for KASA, which is a local television broadcast station.
What’s not clear is what this solar station is for and why the land has sat vacant since 2006. What’s curious is, there would appear to be some form of broadcasting setup on Epstein’s land just east of this “solar station” parcel.
In reviewing all of this, one can’t help but flash back to last year’s FBI lockdown of the solar observatory in Sunspot, in southern New Mexico, with a telescope that is overseen by the New Mexico State University. The alleged story being purported by the news is that a complete FBI lockdown, along with a Blackhawk helicopter, and closing of a post office was the result of a potential pedophile working there. Not much detail surfaced thereafter.
2) Here’s where it gets interesting. Epstein has an airstrip and hanger at the south end of the property, yet there are two Cessnas stashed 2.85 miles north, just over the ridge at the far northwest end of his property. There is also a dirt road leading to that end where two homes sit. It’s a short walk from the furthest home up over the ridge to the planes. Why are these two planes not located in the hanger right next to the airstrip? Notice their position in relation to the trees around them and the ridge itself.
(Update 7/27/19: After this article was published, it was suggested that these planes may very well have been flying over, were captured on satellite, and created an optical illusion that they are at ground level. This is entirely plausible.)
3) The State of New Mexico owns a section of land right smack in the middle of Epstein’s parcel. The land is entirely vacant with exception of this structure built into the ground at the southern end. Being unable to determine exactly what this is, one would think a government employee might be required to visit this structure at times, which would take them straight through Epstein’s property.
4) The “ranch” portion at the main entrance of Zorro Ranch is outfitted with a stable, paddocks, and other facilities, yet in this aerial view it wouldn’t appear as though there are any animals on site. In fact, the entire “ranch” seems to be devoid of animals. Perhaps they are no longer on premise, or there are animals inside the stable? The mansion resides further up Zorro Ranch Road to the north.
5) Without being an expert on fracking, it would appear that these could be potential fracking areas throughout Epstein and the King’s parcels. New Mexico is currently the third largest producer of oil in the US, though fracking seems to be in the hot seat right now. Perhaps they’ve had success and brought in a stream of revenue from this?
6) Whereas several reports reflect a photo of a labyrinth behind Epstein’s mansion, based on aerial footage from January 8, 2018, it would not appear to be three-dimensional at all. In fact, it looks much like paint with a pile of rocks on top of the “shrubs” with dirt tracks rolling across it as well. Even if the grass and shrubs died off and they let it go, it seems strange that it would take on this appearance. Given the background of those surrounding this property, as documented further down, it gives one pause as to what might be underneath this section of land. This is curious, as the same thing was observed at the tennis courts on his Little St. James Island. This first photo was published by Reuters, and the labyrinth appears to be three-dimensional and legit, but there is no date on it, so it’s hard to say how old this photo might be. Perhaps it was dressed up for when they hosted big functions and weddings at the property years back? The photos following Reuters photo represent what satellite images show from 2018.
7) Just north of Epstein’s property is again bordered by land owned by the King family, as indicated in the map shown at the beginning. Just after that is the land listed as Alexander LLC, which represents several smaller parcels (some not highlighted in red below) along with a very large parcel, which encapsulates leased and deeded land, an airstrip and hanger, ranch, and the Silverado movie set. Over 30 movies have been filmed across this land. In 2001 fashion designer Tom Ford purchased this 20,000+ acres of the beautiful Cerro Pelon Ranch. Ford is listed in Epstein’s black book. Is it any wonder as to how they know one another? Additional information and photos of this land can be viewed here, which hosts an interesting map overlay on Manhattan and Central Park, NYC.
The King Family
Former Gov. Bruce King sold Jeffrey Epstein this nearly 8,000 acre family ranch for $12 million in 1993. Why let go of family property, while maintaining ownership of the land surrounding it? King passed away in 2009.
King served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and spent a life in politics beginning in the early 1950’s when he worked on Senator Dennis Chavez’s campaign. He was elected to the Santa Fe County Commission in 1954 and served two terms. He went on to serve five terms in the New Mexico House of Representatives and three terms as Speaker of the House. In 1970 he was elected to his first term as Governor and proceeded to serve two additional terms in 1978 and 1990. He also served on several boards, was active in the Boy Scouts of America, and served as the Chair of the New Mexico Democratic Party and Vice-Chair of the National Governor’s Association.
Bruce married his wife Alice Marie Martin King in 1947. Alice passed away in 2008. Alice had an extensive background in advocating for the children of New Mexico. She served as Chair of the Juvenile Justice Council, worked with the Juvenile Justice Task Force to review the New Mexico children’s code, and chaired the Governor’s Task Force on Children and Families, as First Lady. The task force created the first-in-the-nation Children, Youth and Families Department. She also worked with educators and led several summits on the education system. She served on numerous boards of charitable foundations. She was a member of the board of directors for the New Mexico Boys Ranch and spearheaded the effort to establish the New Mexico Girls Ranch. She created the New Mexico Children’s Foundation in 1992, which is a state-wide grant-making organization that has funded 165 small non-profit children’s organizations throughout New Mexico. Gary King is the President of the Board.
Bruce King had two brothers, Sam and Don, who also own a lot of land in New Mexico, some of which surrounds the Epstein ranch. Sam, Don, and Bruce’s son Bill own King Butane Company since 2009 and Bill is a licensed truck driver since 1991.
The other son of Bruce King, Former AG of New Mexico Gary King, served from 2007 to 2015. Prior to that he served as a democratic New Mexico State Legislature for 12 years, from 1987-1998.
• Aside from Gary’s background in politics, he has a law degree and previously maintained a private practice, and has a PhD in organic chemistry.
• In 1990 King served as Corporate General Counsel and Senior Environmental Scientist with Advanced Sciences, Inc. which is an environmental consulting firm that works with industrial and government clients. It was acquired by Commodore Applied Technologies, Inc. in 1996.
• In 1997 Gary and his wife purchased seven timeshares at the Marriott Kauai Beach Club in Lihue, HI.
• In 1998 he became the Policy Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Environmental Management at the U.S Department of Energy (DOE) in Washington D.C., then rose to the position of the Director of the Office of Worker and Community Transition just one year later.
• In 2006 he was elected as New Mexico Attorney General.
• AG Gary King initiated the New Mexico Human Trafficking Task Force which is headed by the Office of the Attorney General and has a dedicated human trafficking unit within its special investigations division. They work with Life Link, a service provider offering emergency assistance, housing, substance abuse, mental health treatment, employment and other supportive systems. They also work with state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies, and prosecutors. The office of the Attorney General was awarded a grant for this task force.
• He spearheaded legislation to make the practice of human trafficking a felony crime, and was invited to Geneva, Switzerland by a United Nations committee to present this legislation as a model for other nations.
• He has served as chair of the Manzano District of the Boy Scouts of America, and is president on the board for his mother’s foundation – the New Mexico Children’s Foundation.
• King received $15,000 from Epstein in 2006 for his run at AG. According to some reports, in 2006, following Epstein’s arrest, King gave back $15,000 that an Epstein company called The Zorro Trust had contributed to his campaign for attorney general. Yet, he went on to accept another $35,000 from firms linked to Epstein in his 2014 run for Governor. King had said they would look into it and stated, “I don’t think I’ve ever met him personally. He knows other members of my family better.”
Gary King is married to Yolanda Jones King, a woman with a very extensive and impressive background.
• Received her BS cum laude in chemistry and PhD in physical chemistry (chemical laser kinetics) from the University of New Mexico in 1981.
• In 1978 she worked on Bruce King’s campaign run. In 1987 Gary and Yolanda married.
• 32 Years in the U.S. Air Force working in research, management of research, development of programs, resource management, and program planning.
• She holds a patent in beam sensing techniques.
• She has numerous publications and presentations on directed energy and space technologies.
• Served as the Director of Engineering & Technical Management at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Kirtland AFB.
• Head of the space based sensing and satellite protection technologies at the Space Vehicles Directorate of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for three years, then moved to the AFNWC.
• Served as chair for the NATO RTO Sensors ad Electronics Technology Panel. She traveled to meetings in Slovenia, Romania, Poland, France, Taiwan, Italy, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic while in that position, and Gary accompanied her.
• Was the Director of the International Office for the Air Force Office of Scientific Research in Washington, D.C.
• Was responsible for management of all Ballistic Missile Defense Organization technology programs and oversight of all Air Force Science and Technology programs for the Phillips Laboratory Commander and AFSTC Commander.
• 1999-2011 Served on the Board of Trustees for the University of New Mexico Foundation. Yolanda and Gary donated between $10,000 – $24,999 between 2008-2009. Other donors include Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Lockheed Martin, big pharma companies and banks, Walmart, numerous foundations and estates, and the Navajo Nation donated over $1 million.
• 2019 – New Mexico Senate Democrats confirmed Yolanda to the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents.
• Her campaign contributions are primarily to women, with the most recent to Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential run, from Hawaii.
A Few of Yolanda’s Publishings and Symposiums:
Negative deuterium ion thermal energy measurements in a volume ion source
Co-chair at the NATO symposium on Advanced Sensor Payloads UAV
1989 Weapons Laboratory Air Force Systems Command – Kirtland Air Force Base: Experimental Investigation of Relationship Between Nonlinear Field Energy and Emittance Growth.
2003 Air Force Research Laboratory Success Stories
Epstein Campaign Money to Other New Mexico Candidates
In 2006 Epstein donated $10,000 to Jim Baca’s campaign for New Mexico state land commissioner. It is being reported, that after Epstein’s conviction, Baca either donated the money to charities or returned the money. That said, Baca was twice elected New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands, serving from 1983 to 1986, and again from 1991 to 1993. In 1993 Bill Clinton began his presidency, Jeffrey Epstein purchased the New Mexico ranch from former Gov. Bruce King, and Baca was appointed Director of the Bureau of Land Management by Clinton, and was fired the following year. There are two BLM parcels butted up to Epstein’s property at the north end.
Epstein also contributed $50,000 to each of former Gov. Bill Richardson’s gubernatorial campaigns, who served as New Mexico’s Governor from 2003 to 2011. According to reports, Richardson recalls visiting Epstein’s New Mexico ranch only once during his run for governor in 2002. Richardson is also listed in Epstein’s little black book. It is no coincidence that Richardson was also appointed the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Energy Secretary by former President Bill Clinton. It’s also no coincidence that him and Bill Clinton became friends after working closely on sealing NAFTA’s passage in 1993.
Is This A Bigger Operation?
How is it political figures who are fighting for harsher laws for human trafficking, creating a human trafficking task force, a community children’s foundation, and have worked at the highest levels of defense in our country, are completely blind to the actions of a man and his co-conspirators, who coincidentally owns their father’s land right smack in the middle of all of theirs? And then, to go on and accept campaign funds, long after he was a convicted sex offender, is rather astonishing.
He funded the Governors, AGs, Land Commissioners, and likely others, for decades. To say that this tight-knit group of politicians, including former President Bill Clinton – who traveled on Epstein’s plane 26 times – were not involved in some level of conspiracy, would be foolish at best. To suggest that deeply connected politicians, defense connections, and Hollywood all surrounding Epstein’s ranch, is not suspect, would be even more foolish. Things aren’t looking too bright for the Clintons, especially with their long list of connections to child sex traffickers and pedophiles. This also raises more questions as to what the Clintons, Richard Branson, Bill Gates, George Soros and numerous others are up to on the islands in the Caribbean, which is rife with child trafficking.
The magic year was 1993. Bill Clinton became president, Gov. Bruce King setup Jeffrey Epstein in the center of his other parcels in New Mexico, Jim Baca was appointed the director of the Bureau of Land Management by Clinton, and Bill Richardson was working hard on NAFTA alongside Bill. Epstein was lining everyone’s pockets, and one by one, they were added to his little black book. And this is just a glance into New Mexico’s Zorro Ranch connections. Epstein’s other connections and locations add layer after layer of high-level government ties, making it undeniable that there are much bigger plays in action. The thought of blackmail, human trafficking, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, experimentation, and other nefarious actions come to mind when taking all factual reports and stacking them up to one another. Indeed, this is conspiracy at the highest levels – and as the indictment suggests – co-conspirators are most definitely involved.
Denied bail, Epstein remains in federal custody pending trial, and was recently found injured and in a fetal position in his cell, with reports swirling about a potential suicide or attempted murder by a former police officer who is serving time for running a drug ring, murdering four people, and burying them in his yard. Whatever proves to be true, one thing is for certain – all the King’s horses and all the King’s men can’t put Epstein together again.
