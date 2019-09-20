Dig It! Podcast #14: Epstein, Klopfer, Five Eyes, McCabe, Buck, Spacey & More!
This week we discussed Edge’s dig into the Humpty Dumpty Institute in connection with Mark Epstein (Jeffrey Epstein’s brother), and many others, as well as Corey’s thread on the abortion Dr. Ulrich Klopfer who had 2,246 preserved fetuses in his garage, plus hot news topics of the week on Andrew McCabe, Ed Buck, Kevin Spacey’s accuser, Five Eyes & Canada, Kavanaugh, PA Senator charged & More!
Links to Digs we discussed in the podcast:
The Humpty Dumpty Institute Connections by Edge
Abortion Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s Connections by Corey’s Digs
Dissecting Criminal Nests & Webs by Corey’s Digs
ArmyAviator
I imagine that Dr. Ulrich Klopfer was VERY PROUD of his collection of aborted human babies! How many were BLACK? How many were HISPANIC? Will we ever know? But, I bet you that Dr. Klopfer knew!
There were MANY National Socialist (NAZI) criminals who were actually PROUD of the numbers of JEWS they helped to MURDER. I expect that on the LEFT, Dr. Klopfer is a hero! After all, he was only doing what “His System of Values” dictated! In the LEFTIST world of delusion and insanity, how can anyone argue with that?
Of couse, Dr. Klopfer was WELL PAID for the murders of those 2,000+ children! What a SICK society we have become!
Omar
Talk about having a lot of skeletons in your closet! So sad, this world we live in.
Liz
Dear Corey
Thank you for your outstanding research.
I don’t know if there is anything to this but Wikileaks states that Amal Clooney’s father owned the Comet Travel agency in Lebanon when she was growing up.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amal_Clooney
When I looked it up yesterday, its a business site set up a bit like Linked In. I guess when George an Amal have taken on superhuman humanitarian roles, rubbing shoulders with the global elites I had a niggling feeling at the back of my mind that something doesn’t add up. Now I find out that George has been mentioned a number of times in Intelligence files, Hillary’s & Podesta emails – researched by Tiffany Fitzhenry. Is George part of the clowns of America – using his popularity for social engineering etc and potentially worse? See Tiffany’s article read by Thomas @Tru Reporting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBaZACYxsrA&list=UUpwXjOAwWDuWlmA2gTjjBwg
Warm Regards
Liz
Rita
Excellent research. I have been reading and listening to your work for almost a year.
I do want to point out that J.W. Goethe is a very famous German writer, poet, playwright, along the lines of Shakespeare. His character Mephistopheles from his epic tragic masterpiece, Faust, is as famous as Dante Alighieri’s Inferno from his epic poem, The Divine Comedy, and Shakespeare’s play, King Lear. The “Butcher” certainly seems to have gone all in and selling his soul to Mephistopheles.