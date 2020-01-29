Is AIDS US $90B Taxpayer Dollars A Global Slush Fund?

Well over a hundred billion dollars has siphoned through the hands of individuals with scandalous histories, with over $90 billion from the U.S. Government (taxpayers) alone, via PEPFAR.

• The U.S. Government’s PEPFAR is the largest funder of any nation to a single disease in the world, and the largest donor to the Global Fund, to the tune of over $90 billion to date. Despite this, due to the fact that the Global Fund is located in Geneva, Switzerland, it is not subject to U.S. taxation, jurisdiction, or law. George W. Bush’s 2006 executive order afforded the Global Fund additional exemptions, privileges, and immunities.

• Three U.S. Presidents, over 35 governments, the UNDP, the Global Fund, GAVI, and over two dozen major non-profits along with countless smaller ones, have been cashing in for nearly two decades.

• Bill and Melinda Gates, Jeffrey Sachs, Kofi Annan, and Amir Attaran are listed as the founders of The Global Fund, but who really strategized and implemented its structure, its funding, and its “immunity” status?

• In 2015 USAID awarded Chemonics $9.5 billion to fund these supply chain programs. Only 7% of the drug shipments were delivered on time and in full. This is just one example. There are countless scandals throughout this book.

• There are allegedly 23.3 million people on HIV treatment. The new three-in-one pill runs $75/year per person in developing countries. The Clintons, among others, are cashing in on this new drug. An almost identical therapy in the U.S. runs $39,000 per person, per year. The global HIV drugs market exceeded a value of $24.7 billion in 2018.

This is potentially one of the biggest, ongoing slush funds of our time, perpetrated by over 35 governments, “philanthropists,” politicians, so-called elites, and celebrities, while preying on the weak at heart to donate their hard-earned money to the “Global Fund” that helps children and adults beat AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. But does it really? How much of the money is going toward this and how many people are the meds really reaching? Reports raise serious concerns. We are talking about BILLIONS of dollars changing hands among governments and the wealthy, in addition to “Acts”, “Bills”, and “Executive Orders” all strategically aligning for this operation to function full throttle – across three former U.S. presidencies. Scandal after scandal has rocked this “cause” – a cause that should most definitely be under investigation, but with all of its immunities and safeguards in place, who will investigate?

The Global Fund is an octopus with many arms, including the UNDP receiving funds and acting as an implementing partner in numerous countries. Once a few “elites” and governments orchestrated the structure, everyone joined in. Scores of NGOs lined up, and celebrities quickly jumped aboard in their “ambassador roles” and organized their foundations, including Bono’s ‘RED’ and ‘ONE’ campaigns which beg and shame the public into purchasing their products because the funds allegedly “help save lives.”

Just think what $90 billion dollars could have done to save the homeless, the sick, veterans, single parents, and those in need in the U.S. Just think how many people in developing countries have been exploited.

In order to disclose all of this “open sourced” information and show how it all connects, it is pertinent to understand the timeline before getting into the multitude of actors and the scandal itself. Why? There are many reasons that will become obvious as you read, such as the involvement of three US presidents, and a particular couple that has been very involved with AIDS since the 70’s, and not by way of humanitarianism. Quite the opposite.

Due to how expansive this network is, this book has been broken down into numerous chapters which will be available for download in PDF format in The Bookshop. It begins with the timeline, which will give a very brief breakdown of events and some of the actors involved, just to establish their strategy and the basis for subsequent chapters, which will be rolled out over time. The timeline acts much like a road map and is absolutely mandatory reading to see the strategy involved.

CHAPTER 1: The Evolution of HIV/AIDS and The Orchestration of The “Rescue Funds” Timeline

Early 1900s

Researchers estimate that sometime in the early 1900s a form of simian immunodeficiency virus, SIV, was transmitted to humans in central Africa. This group M of HIV-1 went on to become the pandemic strain of HIV.

In 1994, ‘Polio Vaccines and the Origin of AIDS’ was published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine on the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) website.

Although mass vaccination programs have resulted in the eradication of a number of human infectious diseases, vaccine contamination has been a persistent concern. In particular, it is now known that the early polio vaccines were contaminated with at least one monkey virus, SV40. The transfer of monkey viruses to man via contaminated vaccines is particularly relevant to the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), since the causative agent of AIDS, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), is thought to be derived from a simian precursor virus. Furthermore, human infection with this virus appears to be a relatively recent event. We hypothesize that the AIDS pandemic may have originated with a contaminated polio vaccine that was administered to inhabitants of Equatorial Africa from 1957 to 1959. The mechanism of evolution of HIV from this vaccine remains to be determined.

In addition to it likely playing a big role in the AIDS pandemic, the Polio vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk and Dr. Albert Sabin, may have also exposed millions to cancer. The CDC stated that “from 1955 to 1963, an estimated 10-30% of polio vaccines administered in the US were contaminated with the simian virus SV40, and approximately 100 million children and adults in the United States between 1955 and 1963, and countless more throughout the world” were inoculated with the contaminated SV40 polio vaccination. According to a 2006 Journal of Clinical Oncology report, “reports of the detection of SV40 DNA in a variety of cancers have raised serious concerns as to whether the inadvertent inoculation with SV40 has led to the development of cancer in humans.”

It is also important and very relevant to include the fact that Jonas Salk’s Institute was the first to patent and get FDA approval for hormone puberty blockers in 1991 for a made up disorder called “Central Precocious Puberty,” which are now being given to children with alleged Gender Dysphoria. Planned Parenthood is the second largest provider of gender affirming hormone therapy in the nation, and they do not require a mental health note or visit prior to prescribing hormones. Children can receive puberty blockers with a parent or guardian’s approval. The attempted suicide rate by less than 1% of the population who identify as transgender, is 40%, and many of the same folks in this report have played a big part in the transgender industry as well. The full report can be read here.

1959

The first known case of HIV in a human was from studying the preserved blood samples from a man who died in the Congo. His blood represented small portions of two of the six genes of the complete HIV genome.

June 28, 1959

Ardouin Antonio, a 49-year old Haitian shipping clerk died in New York City from a disease closely associated with AIDS, Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia. Gordon Hennigar, who performed the postmortem examination preserved Adrouin’s lungs for later study, determining he likely had Aids.

1960s

HIV-2, a viral variant found in West Africa is thought to have transferred to people from Sooty Mangabey Monkeys in Guinea-Bissau.

1960s & 1970s

AIDS began spreading throughout America and cases were being reported from St. Louis, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New Jersey. AIDS was also being reported in Africa, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Paris, Portugal, and other locations.

1963–1994: The Scandal Leading Up To The Potential Global Slush Fund

During the rise of AIDS in the United States there was something disturbingly nefarious taking place at the Arkansas Department of Corrections. It’s important to remember that Bill Clinton was Governor of Arkansas from 1979-1981 and again from 1983-1992 before becoming President in 1993. This will not be covered in depth in subsequent chapters, so it is highly recommended to watch the movie below. Here are some important highlights:

• In 1979, when William J. Clinton became Governor of Arkansas, the state’s prison board awarded a contract to a Little Rock company called Health Management Associates (HMA). The company was paid $3 million a year to run medical services for the state’s prison system. It began a little side venture involving paying prisoners $7 per pint of their blood. HMA then sold the blood at $50 per print and split the proceeds 50/50 with the Arkansas Department of Corrections. This little side venture was raking in $7 million a year.

• This plasma was sold to pharmaceutical companies such as Bayer and Baxter International, blood banks such as Continental Pharma Cryosan Inc. in Montreal and Pine Bluff Biologicals, Red Cross, and fractionizers who transformed the plasma into medicine for hemophiliacs. Basically, this blood was shipped out to Canada, Europe and Asia.

• They knew full well some of these prisoners were infected and continued to draw their blood, ship it, make bank, and infect entire populations with hepatitis C and AIDS.

• In the 1980s, numerous companies, including Bayer’s Cutter Biologic division, produced unsafe blood products to treat hemophilia. The pharmaceutical product—produced from blood from donors across the US—was contaminated with the HIV virus at a time when HIV could not be screened out. These problems led to lawsuits over the next twenty years.

• In 1983 the FDA believed the plasma to be infected and shut the program down for 6 months. HMA brought in Clinton’s friend Leonard Dunn to run the program and once approved by the Clinton leadership in 1984, the program started back up, continuing to draw blood from those infected.

• In 1984 Dr. Robert C. Gallo co-discovered that HIV was the cause of AIDS and developed the HIV blood test – a test that is totally inefficient and still produces false-positives till this day. How he “discovered” HIV is equally sketchy.

• By 1985 there were more than 20,000 reported cases of AIDS, with at least one case in every region of the world, and by 1988 there were at least 100,000 reports in the U.S. and the WHO estimated 400,000 cases worldwide. It had officially been declared an epidemic.

• In 1987 the FDA approved the first antiviral drug called azidothymidine (AZT), produced by Burroughs Wellcome Company under the brand name Retrovir, founded by Henry Wellcome and Silas M. Burroughs in 1880 in London. Ready for the predictable twist? The New York Times reported it as the Burroughs Wellcome Company, but it was technically the Burroughs Wellcome Fund (BWF), which was an independent biomedical research foundation based in Research Triangle Park, NC that was established in 1955. However, in the magical year of 1993, a $400 million gift from the Wellcome Trust enabled BWF to become fully independent from the “company” which conveniently allowed them to be acquired by Glaxo plc for $14.1 billion in 1995, with the merged name of Glaxo Wellcome plc. Fast forward to 2001 when Glaxo Wellcome plc merged with SmithKline, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) quickly became the world’s third-largest pharmaceutical company by revenues and the largest producer of HIV medications for over a decade until they began seeing competition. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has funded millions to GSK for HIV research and medications. Today, Gilead and GlaxoSmithKline battle to be the market leader of a $26 billion-a-year HIV market. The global HIV drugs market exceeded a value of $24.7 billion in 2018. Up until the mid 90s, thousands of people died from taking high milligram doses of AZT until it was realized they were killing people – mostly young gay men – and needed to lower the dose.

• In 1988 the Harvard AIDS Institute was quickly established.

• In 1993 the movie ‘Philadelphia’ came out with Tom Hanks portraying a homosexual lawyer with HIV, to propagate the fear of a “dreaded, deadly, infectious disease.”

• In 1994 the program officially shut down, following Bill Clinton’s new position as President, but that is not where his involvement with AIDS ended. In fact, he was just getting started. His executive orders and illegal formation of the Clinton Health Access Initiative paint quite a picture.

• In 1997, the FDA approved Combivir, the first antiretroviral medication for AIDS, which is a combination of Retrovir and Epivir, by GlaxoSmithKline.

• In 1999 a lawsuit was filed against U.S. associates and the Montreal Lab.

• In 2005 Red Cross plead guilty for using the tainted blood which resulted in more than 1,000 Canadians to contract blood-borne HIV and as many as 20,000 to become infected with hepatitis C, killing more than 3,000 people as of 1997. Their fine? $4,000! UNBELIEVABLE.

• During Kelly Duda’s investigation into this, he tried relentlessly to obtain official state records, only to find that Governor Clinton was keeping 4,000 boxes of state department records in a private storage throughout the entire time he held office as Governor.

They may like to claim that the AIDS epidemic stemmed from monkeys, but the reality is, between the infected Polio vaccine and the infected Arkansas prison blood, the “epidemic” was spread by humans. The question is – how much was in error and how much was done intentionally?

If you have not yet watched the brilliant documentary Factor 8: The Arkansas Prison Blood Scandal, investigated and produced by Kelly Duda, and released in 2005, it is a MUST WATCH! He did extensive research and follow-through in this investigation, with interviews from multiple people that were actually involved in this. Many have said this movie was scrubbed from the internet. Oh contraire, here it is embedded into this site for your viewing pleasure:

And So It Began

This is how the story goes, but it’s not how it rolls…

June 14, 1995

Just 18 months after President Bill Clinton’s inauguration, he signed an Executive Order to create a Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA), whereby a council of 30 members were to be designated by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, along with a Chairperson. All copies of written reports were to be provided directly to the President, and the council was to be solely advisory in nature.

1996

• UNAIDS was founded by Peter Piot in Geneva Switzerland. It is a Joint United Nations Program that advocates for accelerated, comprehensive and global coordinated action on the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

• Dr. Robert Gallo, Dr. William A. Blattner, and the current U.S. CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, founded the Institute of Human Virology, for scientific research and clinical care treatment for people living with HIV/AIDS. In 2007, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation granted them $15 million. They also received $23.4 million from NIH, the U.S. Army’s Military HIV Research Program, and $16.8 million of the $23.4 came from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to further their research in a HIV/AIDS preventative vaccine.

• The Botswana–Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership was founded.

Late 1999 – July, 2000

A discussion regarding implementing a program to help those with AIDS began at a summit in Japan between the World Health Organization, UN agencies and donors. On March 14, 2000 a concept paper was presented to WHO cabinet members and regional directors. On April 19, 2000, the G8 group met on global health issues in Tokyo. WHO went on the record stating that the G9’s commitment to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria would cost at least $25 billion over the next 5 years with 60% going to HIV/AIDS. By July, 2000, Jeffrey Sachs, then Chairman of the WHO Commission called for a “Global Fund” to fight AIDS at the International AIDS Conference. Political jockeying over who might host the Global Fund intensified, even though many initially assumed WHO would be hosting the Global Fund.

January, 2000

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation founded GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. They produce vaccines for protection for people living with HIV/AIDS, malaria, measles, and several other diseases. By 2015 GAVI was introducing vaccines into their routine immunization programs in 58 countries, and over 109 million children have received the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) alone. GAVI works side-by-side with UN agencies and institutions (WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank), public health institutes, donor and implementing countries, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, the vaccine industry, NGOs, and many more.

May 10, 2000

Former President Bill Clinton put into law an Executive Order 13155 – Access to HIV/AIDS Pharmaceuticals and Medical Technologies. He basically signed an executive order that, “relaxed intellectual property policy standards,” promising the U.S. government “would not revoke or revise the intellectual property laws of any ‘Sub-Saharan country’ relating to HIV/AIDS medicines or technologies.” This is very telling.

It is highly recommended to read the entire Executive order. Note the repeated emphasis on the “development of the infrastructure necessary to deliver adequate health services”, and REMEMBER this when reading subsequent chapters.

August 19, 2000

Bill Clinton signed a bill establishing the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, intending to locate it inside the World Bank in Switzerland.

The Washington Post reported “Clinton, who will travel to Nigeria and Tanzania, is directing Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers to begin negotiations with the World Bank to set up the trust fund.”

Here is the actual Global AIDS and Tuberculosis Relief Act of 2000.

Side Note: Remember the name Lawrence Summers, as we will come back to him in subsequent chapters.

September 28, 2000

The European Commission, WHO and UNAIDS announced they were taking a common stand against the epidemic.

March, 2001

UNICEF’s Carol Bellamy suggested UNICEF was better equipped to know how to distribute AIDS drugs.

April 21, 2001

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) pharmaceutical company, the largest manufacturer of HIV/AIDS medications at that time, called for a “Marshall Plan” to fight AIDS in Africa. Coincidentally, this came right after an announcement by 39 pharmaceutical companies that they would drop their challenge to prevent South Africa from providing cheaper generic ARVs.

The Harvard Consensus Statement on Antiretroviral Treatment for AIDS in Poor Countries was signed by 148 faculty of Harvard University. It provided parameters for making antiretroviral therapy immediately available to poor countries. Signatures on this document include Dr. Paul Farmer, former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, co-founder of the Global Fund Jeffrey D. Sachs, and numerous other names. It’s important to note that all three of them are recipients of the funds through their organizations. The numbers and statements indicated in this document do not add up. Whereas they state that antiretroviral therapy would be immediately available to these poor countries, it is nearly impossible to maintain the proper temperature for these drugs to travel such long distances, in addition to delivering them to locations that lack power all together. Fourteen years later, they were still only able to get 7% of the shipments delivered on time and in full. This has always been the problem; hence drugs never being delivered, possibly not even produced, and money unaccounted for. But Harvard knows best, right?

As is the case with many “statements” and “documents” prepared by universities to set a precedent for NGOs to point to as “fact” so they can carry out their agendas, this one was a particularly crucial one in setting the stage for this potential global slush fund. But who’s going to question Harvard?

May 26, 2001

African Union (AU) was founded by Muammar al-Gaddafi, headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and launched on July 9, 2002 in South Africa. It consists of all 55 countries that make up the African continent. Gaddafi was killed on October 20, 2011 during the Battle of Sirte. Most folks recall Hillary Clinton’s famous words about his death – “we came, we saw, he died.”

2001

GBCHealth located in New York, NY was created by 17 visionary companies under the founding President and CEO Richard C. Holbrooke to tackle the challenge of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. They partner with the Global Fund as well as United Nations Population Control. Dr. Paul Farmer who created ‘Partners in Health’ back in 1987 with former president of the World Bank Jim Yong Kim, serves on the board of GBCHealth.

End of 2001 – January, 2002

Enter former President George W. Bush, who had attended the Italy summit earlier that year. In January 2002, just 3 months after 9/11, the first Secretariat was established with Paul Ehmer serving as the team leader. He was soon replaced by Anders Nordstrom of Sweden who became the fund’s interim executive director. By the time the Global Fund Secretariat became operational, the Fund had already received $1.9 billion in pledges. The Bush administration was criticized by the media for promising to pledge only $200 million a year, so within months under Bush’s leadership, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) was created with bipartisan support from Congress. That fast, the U.S. committed the largest amount of money by any nation to combat AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, to the tune of $15 billion dollars over five years from 2003-2008. PEPFAR is the largest funder of any nation to a single disease in the world, and the largest donor to the Global Fund, to the tune of over $90 billion to date. George Bush may fly under the radar, but don’t think he didn’t benefit from this after his presidency.

While that was transpiring, simultaneously, the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Richard Lugar, along with ranking member Joseph Biden, Senator John Kerry, and Democratic leader Tom Daschle, sponsored S. 1009, The United States Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Act of 2003, which authorized the U.S. to work with the Global Fund.

January 28, 2002

The Global Fund became official and they listed the founders as: Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Kofi Annan (now deceased), Amir Attaran, and Jeffrey Sachs.

April, 2002

The Global Fund awarded its first batch of 40 grants at $378 million to fight these diseases in 31 countries. Some of these grants to organizations not mentioned in this timeline are covered in subsequent chapters.

Did someone say grants? Who can resist a grant? Certainly not the Clintons.

2002

Enter Bill and Hillary Clinton, who had nicely set this into motion back in 2000 just before Bill’s exit from the White House, and with the Clinton Foundation already established, why not create an illegal offshoot called Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and say it’s part of the foundation? Despite the fact it’s totally illegal to claim another non-profit within a non-profit without filing separate tax returns or registering it as a separate entity, but hey, this is par for the course for the Clintons. In fact, they went on with this charade for 7 whole years from 2002-2009 when they finally decided to separate it out as its own entity and begin listing their donors. This donor list is quite an eye opener and very extensive to say the least, including such donors as UNITAID, the Clinton Foundation, the CDC and CDC Foundation, WHO, The Global Fund, the World Bank, governments, universities, and hundreds more. Surely there is no pay-to-play action taking place in this upstanding organization.

January, 2003

PEPFAR was made official, proposed by President George W. Bush., overseen by USAID, HHS, and the CDC.

2003

• In 2003, The Global Fund issued its first grant to the Open Health Institute (OHI), an Open Society Foundation affiliate (George Soros) operating in the Russian Federation, to the tune of $88 million. Yes, Russia. Grants continued through 2018. But this wasn’t the only involvement George Soros had with the Global Fund. More on this in subsequent chapters.

• The ANTIAIDS Foundation was founded by Elena Franchuk and husband Victor Pinchuk in the Ukraine, who went on to work with the Clinton Health Access Initiative in 2004. Of course, the Pinchuks also partnered with Coca-cola, George Soros, Kofi Anan, Elton John, and others. Victor Pinchuk was also a big donor to the Clinton Foundation. More on this in subsequent chapters.

May, 2004

The ONE Campaign was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver.

June 14, 2004

President George W. Bush signed into law the Assistance for Orphans and Other Vulnerable Children in Developing Countries Act 109-95, to be run by USAID.

The Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (Sec. 4) was amended to replace the program of assistance to disadvantaged children in Asia with a program of assistance for orphans and vulnerable children in developing countries. On November 8, 2005 that bill was enacted.

Below is a small portion of the Act. Read the full Act linked above:

Increasing the amount of assistance that is provided by the Administrator of USAID through United States and indigenous private voluntary organizations, including faith-based organizations, will provide greater protection for orphans and other vulnerable children in developing countries.

A comprehensive approach would ensure that important services, such as basic care, psychosocial support, school food programs, increased educational opportunities and employment training and related services, the protection and promotion of inheritance rights for such children, and the treatment of orphans and other vulnerable children with HIV/AIDS, are made more accessible.

There are more than 143,000,000 orphans living sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Of this number, approximately 16,200,000 children have lost both parents.

The HIV/AIDS pandemic has created an unprecedented orphan crisis, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, where children have been hardest hit. The pandemic is deepening poverty in entire communities, and is jeopardizing the health, safety, and survival of all children in affected countries. It is estimated that 14,000,000 children have lost one or both parents to AIDS.

Though not related to HIV treatment, given what is stated above regarding orphans, this is an interesting chart indicating in blue where parental consent is not required for adolescents to access sexual and reproductive health services in eastern and southern Africa.

2004

• Friends of The Global Fight for Global Funds was founded by Edward W. Scott, and headquartered in Washington, DC. They are advocates for ending these epidemics through U.S. investment in the Global Fund and other global health programs. Barbara Bush, George Bush’s daughter, serves on the Board.

• ONE Action (sister company to the ONE Campaign that advocates for governments to get involved) was founded by BONO and Bobby Shriver.

• Friends of the Global Fund Japan was founded by the Japan Center for International Exchange (JCIE) to encourage greater Japanese participation in the Global Fund, including key leaders and officials from government, business, academia and the nonprofit sphere.

2005

• Apotex, a Canadian pharmaceutical company owned by husband and wife Barry and Honey Sherman began producing AIDS medication and shipped them to Rwanda and Haiti. In 2017 Barry and Honey were found murdered in their home from a double homicide. Investigations are ongoing.

• Friends of the Global Fund Europe was founded by the French Republic to promote the Global Fund. Friends Europe implements its advocacy activities in 11 European countries. Its board of directors is composed of prominent European political figures and experts.

February, 2005

Obamas and U2 vacationing in France in 2019. Photo credit: TMZ

The Persuaders LLC was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, which is the company behind the (RED) Campaign. A little known fact: (RED) is just a brand, don’t be fooled. Many celebrities and companies jumped on stage for this ongoing show. More on this in subsequent chapters.

April 13, 2005

Former President George W. Bush designated the African Union as a Public International Organization entitled to enjoy certain privileges, exemptions and immunities, including sections 1 and 12 of the International Organizations Immunities Act (22 U.S.C. 288 and 288f-2), as amended by section 569(h) of the Foreign Operations, Export Financing, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2005 (Division D of Public Law 108-447). You don’t say.

June, 2005

Former President George W. Bush launched the President’s Malaria Initiative, a five-year $1.2 billion program to combat malaria in 15 African nations. This funding continued and doubled under the Obama administration, expanding to 17 focus countries. Of course, the Obamas have quite a stake in Africa. According to the Obama Foundation’s 2018 tax returns, they are shelling out over $4 million annually in salaries. Also of note, Penny Pritzker, Obama’s former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, is the Director/Vice Chairperson. The Pritzker family has been working with Obama for years, and Obama passed numerous Acts and Bills to benefit and fund the transgender agenda, something the Pritzker family is heavily invested in. More recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be cozying up to the Obamas now that they’ve decided to leave the Royal family and whisk off to Canada.

September, 2005

In an article by The New York Times in 2008 they reported that on September 6, 2005 Canadian mining mogul Frank Giustra and former President Bill Clinton journeyed on a plane to Kazakhstan to share a midnight banquet with the Kazakhstan president, Nursultan A. Nazarbayev. This article is quite an interesting read with ties to uranium, nuclear energy, secret meetings, elections and a big fat donation of $31.3 million to the Clinton Foundation from Mr. Giustra. He also made a public pledge to give the William J. Clinton Foundation an additional $100 million.

The publicly stated reason for the visit was to announce a Clinton Foundation agreement that enabled the government to buy discounted AIDS drugs.

2006

• On January 13th, former President George W. Bush designated, by Executive Order, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria as a Public International Organization entitled to enjoy certain privileges, exemptions, and immunities. Prior to this, on January 23, 2004 this subchapter was added to Public Law 108-199: “The provisions of this subchapter may be extended to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in the same manner, to the same extent, and subject to the same conditions, as they may be extended to a public international organization in which the United States participates pursuant to any treaty or under the authority of any Act of Congress authorizing such participation or making an appropriation for such participation.”

In 2014 the Global Fund was working hard to obtain privileges and immunity from multiple companies, as seen in the 7-pg report. “To date eight countries have signed the Board-endorsed P&I Agreement. These countries are Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Moldova, Montenegro, Rwanda, Swaziland and most recently Uganda. The United States and Switzerland have separately, prior to the Board’s endorsement of the P&I Agreement, accorded privileges and immunities to the Global Fund.”

They stated their reason for wanting the privileges and immunities are: “The P&I Agreement accords the Global Fund juridical personality, under which it has the capacity to contract, acquire and dispose of property or assets, and institute legal proceedings. The privileges and immunities extend to the Global Fund, its assets, archives and officials acting in their official capacity. Furthermore, it provides tax exemptions for goods, supplies, materials, equipment, services or funds introduced into, acquired, or used in a country as part of, or in conjunction with, funding provided under a Global Fund grant.”

Keep in mind billions of taxpayer dollars move through our government into the Global Fund, which has been granted these immunities for 14 years now. It would seem by granting these privileges, a certain level of oversight was completely removed, no?

• Product (RED) was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver. It is a brand, not a company. Again, it falls under their company called The Persuaders LLC. It’s such an interesting name considering they have been “persuading” people to purchase (RED) products for over a decade under the guise of “saving lives,” because funds go directly to The Global Fund. But who’s been funding Bono? More on that in subsequent chapters.

• UNITAID was founded by France, Brazil, United Kingdom, Norway and Chile, and is a global health initiative that works with partners to end the world’s HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and hepatitis C epidemics. Coincidentally, their offices are setup in the same building with the Global Fund, located in Geneva, Switzerland.

• Friends of the Global Fund Africa was founded, though there doesn’t seem to be updated info since 2015.

• Open Society Foundations and Open Society Public Health Program began producing briefs and reports on the Global Fund for the public. Open Society Law and Health Initiative also prepares the “Human Rights” reports for the Global Fund. These are all George Soros organizations. Surprise.

April, 2007

The Global Fund brought on former managing director of McKinsey & Company, Rajat Gupta as its new Chair. He served from April, 2007 – March, 2011. Rajat was previously a founding board member of the Global Fund, had a long history with the Clintons including funding the Clinton Foundation and employing Chelsea Clinton. In 2012 he was convicted on insider trading charges of four criminal felony counts of conspiracy and securities fraud. He served two years in prison from 2014-2016 and paid $5 million in fines. More on Rajat in subsequent chapters.

July 18, 2007

Nelson Mandela founded “The Elders” in London to focus on climate change, HIV/AIDS, and poverty. David Nussbaum is the CEO, chaired by Kofi Annan (founder of the Global Fund and now deceased), and co-chaired by Gro Harlem Brundtland (former General Director of the World Health Organization). The group was initiated by Richard Branson and Peter Gabriel.

2009

• The Pacific Friends of the Global Fund (Pacific Friends) was established. Hosted by Kirby Institute, University of New South Wales, they work to persuade Australian and New Zealand governments and private sectors to increase their levels of support for the Global Fund.

• MENA Friends of the Global Fund was founded by Samih Darwazah Foundation and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, covering the Middle East and North Africa, though there doesn’t seem to be updated info since 2015.

• The I-8 Group – Leading Innovative Financing for Equity (L.I.F.E.) was founded by the UN. The individuals working in this group are; Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), UNITAID, USAID, UNICEF, WHO, World Bank, PEPFAR and more. They focus on eight mechanisms, which includes the Global Fund. More on this in subsequent chapters.

• Enter Former President Barack Obama, who launched the Global Health Initiative (GHI), a six year, $63 billion dollar initiative to develop a global health strategy. PEPFAR received $51 billion which included funding and support to the Global Fund and GAVI. The remaining $12 billion went to other health priorities. In January 2011, a new position of GHI Executive Director was created, who reported to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the GHI operations committee – a very small team. The following year Obama’s administration announced they were closing the GHI office after establishing 42 GHI country teams and were “elevating” the work into the State Department’s Office of Global Diplomacy, which would allow them to “work with partner countries and donor countries in a stronger way.” Ah yes, that makes perfect sense: Hillary Clinton.

October, 2010

Former President Barack Obama: October 5, 2010 – “U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator Eric Goosby today announced that the United States, under the leadership of President Obama and Secretary Clinton, pledges US $4 Billion to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria for the period 2011-2013. The pledge is the largest ever by a donor to The Global Fund and represents one of the largest increases by an individual donor country to the Global Fund for this replenishment period.”

2010

Former President Obama developed and released the first comprehensive National HIV/AIDS Strategy for the United States, updated it through 2020, and implemented it to address the disparities faced especially by gay and bisexual men of all races and ethnicities and transgender women of color.

2011

Email from Cheryl Mills to Hillary Clinton providing “talking points” when discussing with Ellen DeGeneres her promoting Hillary’s HIV/AIDS speech in two weeks.

Background: I spoke with Ellen DeGeneres’ manager, David McGuire, today about Ellen serving as a Special Envoy for Global HIV/AID Awareness. OGAC is developing a concept paper for consideration, but David agreed that there will be some sort of arrangement for Ellen to promote both your speech and World AIDS Day through social media or perhaps you phoning into her show at some point.

• U.S. Fund for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS was founded by Todd Summers. Todd previously served as chair to the Global Fund, the ONE Campaign, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Clinton administration as deputy director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy.

• George W. Bush’s Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon launched on September 15, 2011 as an independent affiliate of the George W. Bush Institute, and on July 21, 2015 converted as a dba under Bush Global Health Initiative. Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon worked directly with PEPFAR in an initiative involving millions of dollars – the government arm Bush had put in place himself. They focused on combating cervical cancer and breast cancer in developing nations such as Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, paying close attention to HIV-positive women because they are 4-5 times more likely to develop cervical cancer. More on this in subsequent chapters.

• Fraud and corruption investigations into the Global Fund were already being reported on, which led to arrests, prison, financial holds-backs, and reduced grants. In fact, the One Hundred Twelfth Congress prepared a report titled “Fraud and Abuse of Global Fund Investment at Risk without Greater Transparency” on April 5, 2011. More about this in chapter two.

January, 2012

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced a contribution of $750 million to the Global Fund during its 10th anniversary celebration at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that was hosted by Bill Gates and Ban Ki-Moon. Other Global Fund advocates attended as well, including Bono, Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, Jeffrey Sachs, and Gro Harlem Brundtland.

June, 2012

Rajat Gupta, founding board member of the Global Fund, and Board of Director Chairman of the Global Fund from 2007-2011, was convicted on insider trading charges of four criminal felony counts of conspiracy and securities fraud. He was sentenced to two years in prison and $5 million in fines. Gupta was also the former Director of Goldman Sachs and had been leaking former boardroom secrets to billionaire Raj Rajaratnam, the founder of hedge fund management firm Galleon Group. The leak was about Berkshire Hathaway’s $5 billion investment in Goldman Sachs. Rajaratnam made $1 million off the deal, plus an 11-year prison term.

September, 2012

Todd Summers joined CSIS Global Health Policy Center as Senior Adviser. His primary focus is on international financing for global health, especially the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, for which he served as chair of the strategy, investment, and impact committee.

2013

Department of Justice opened an investigation settlement into Ranbaxy from 2008, whereby Ranbaxy was selling watered down HIV medications and distributing them to African countries and beyond. The criminal case was prosecuted by Rod Rosenstein of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland and the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch. More about this in subsequent chapters, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Clinton’s walked scot free on this one, despite their business relationship with Ranbaxy.

January, 2013

Email between Cheryl Mills and Hillary Clinton regarding an OpEd piece by Chris Collins in the Huffington Post titled “Obama, the President Who Ends AIDS”. This article is a MUST READ to understand the scope of their strategic planning through the course of three administrations.

“The Blueprint for an AIDS-Free Generation released by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in November 2012 makes a bold declaration: We are at a tipping point in this most devastating pandemic of our time. By scaling up core, effective interventions, HIV infection and death rates can be brought down steadily in the coming years, and in relatively short order the costs will begin to recede as well.”

Don’t forget to venture back to that CHAI donor list, whereby the Clintons were raking in cash from all of these organizations receiving government funds from our taxpayer dollars in the name of AIDS, while she was Secretary of State.

Side note: More on Chris Collins in subsequent chapters, but to understand the magnitude of the above, it may be helpful to check out his short bio here.

October, 2013

Tahir Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced investing $130 million in the Global Fund. It is the largest donation made by a private foundation in an emerging economy ($75 million by Tahir).

July 17, 2014

Malaysia Airlines flight 17 (MH17) was shot down while flying over eastern Ukraine, killing 283 passengers and 15 crew on board. Top AIDS researchers were on board that were in route to the 20th International AIDS Conference in Melbourne. Renowned AIDS researcher Joep M.A. Lange, MD, PhD, former president of the International AIDS Society, organizer of the conference, founder of PharmAccess, and architect and principal investigator of several pivotal trials on HIV antiretroviral therapy and prevention, was one of the researchers that died in this crash. It was reported in June 2019 that international prosecutors indicted three men with ties to Russian military and intelligence agencies and one Ukrainian citizen.

2015

• Scripps Research developed an artificial antibody to inactivate the HIV virus by delivering synthetic genes into the muscles of monkeys to re-engineer the animal to resist disease. They are referring to it as “gene therapy immunizations” and have moved to human trials. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has contributed $6 million to Scripps toward this development. Their plan is to revolutionize the way they immunize against public health threats in the future, and intend to use it for influenza, hepatitis, Ebola, and malaria as well. The synthetic gene is incorporated into the recipient’s own DNA.

• USAID awarded Chemonics International, Inc. $9.5 billion eight-year IDIQ contract to fund health supply chain programs to prevent HIV/AIDS, Malaria, and Tuberculosis, making it the largest USAID had awarded to date. Chemonics was only able to get 7% of the shipments delivered on time and in full. What happened to rest of the alleged drugs? What happened to the people who allegedly had HIV who needed the drugs? Where did that $9.5 billion really go?

Three years later, in November 2018, Bill Gates granted $386,680 to Chemonics to “monitor the temperature of critical health products along the global health supply chain to ensure the quality and efficacy of these life-saving products.” To clarify, the organization who was being paid billions to “fund” these supply chain programs with US taxpayer dollars, only achieved a 7% success rate, so three years later, Bill Gates granted them hundreds of thousands of dollars so they can “oversee” the supply chain yet again.

It’s also important to note that all health agencies allege that once antiretroviral treatment is given to a person with HIV, it must be taken every day for the rest of their lives. If there are interruptions, it can cause a negative impact on their immune system and make them more contagious, in addition to developing drug resistance – they say. When considering only 7% of the drugs made it on time or in full, that could be the difference of life or death according to them. Of course, if the drugs weren’t needed in the first place, it would be irrelevant, wouldn’t it?

More on Chemonics is subsequent chapters.

2017

Photo credit: YouTube

Photo credit: YouTube

• There was a HUGE push for RED on Jimmy Kimmel that included Bono, along with Kristen Bell, Bryan Cranston, DJ Khaled, Rita Wilson, Ashton Kutcher and Diddy singing a song about going to hell if they don’t help people with AIDS. Barack Obama did a special staged phone call with Kimmel as well. iPhone 8 also kicked off its new RED iPhone, Coca-Cola was involved, and the donor pledges were incredible that year. Their 2016 push on Kimmel took “going to hell” one step further, with Bono himself dressed as the Devil, horns and all.

• Under the Trump administration, congress reduced the PEPFAR 2018 FY budget by $1.2 billion from previous years, but they still shelled out $6.78 billion in 2019.

December 11, 2018

PEPFAR Extension Act of 2018 was signed into law to extend PEPFAR through 2023. The only adjustments made were adding additional oversight departments, limiting funds to the Global fund to 33% (which technically is not a change from previous years, they just aren’t going to throw in extra as they did in the past).

March 2019

The New York Times reported that H.I.V. was cured in a second patient after a bone-marrow transplant.

October 2019

Bill Gates wrote about his recent meeting in Lyon, France with world leaders to pledge new funding to the Global Fund. More than $14 billion was pledged, which is the largest sum ever raised by the Global Fund. According to Gates, that will provide them enough to save 14,600 lives every day for the next three years. Though, most of his speech seems to center around bed nets for malaria.

November 2019

A new HIV drug called the “three-in-one pill,” known as TLD, was rolled out in South Africa, to treat 7.7 million South Africans who allegedly have HIV. This was planned, procured, and carried out by UNAIDS, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNITAID, DFID, U.S. PEPFAR, USAID, and the Global Fund (Bill Gates), with Mylan Laboratories Limited and Aurobindo Pharma. They plan to provide this HIV pill to over 90 low-and middle-income countries. Imagine the profit margins on that one, especially considering HIV meds have to be taken daily for the rest of their lives.

Summary

In the 80s and 90s an AIDS epidemic was manufactured via blood. Coincidentally, Bill Clinton was central to that, as it originated out of Arkansas. Then, once Bill became president, he and Bill Gates set the Global Fund into motion, with the help of many clown organizations. Bill passed the proper Bills and Executive Orders to carry this through to George W. Bush, who then stepped up to the plate and proposed PEPFAR, which later brought him good fortune. Meanwhile, Bill Gates was working on getting his vaccines rockin’ and rollin’ so he could push them through all of the same countries, while creating the finance mechanism for the HIV drugs, receiving funding from over 25 countries directly to GAVI, the Global Fund’s arm, and the UNDP was readying themselves for their significant role in overseeing much of this. Moments after Bill Clinton left office, once the stage was set, Bill and Hillary created their own initiative to be included in the grand exchange of funds between all of these organizations, and went on to receive hundreds of millions in funding. Hillary used her leverage as Secretary of State to promote her own (illegal) organization, while masterfully creating an “Obama will save the world from AIDS” campaign with her counterpart, Cheryl Mills. Of course, Barack Obama happily obliged by astronomically increasing PEPFAR’s donations to the Global Fund. Shortly thereafter, everyone who was connected to the Clintons, jumped aboard. After all, there was a lot of money to be made in this $25 billion-a-year market, and the taxpayers were unknowingly coughing up the funds for this venture. Over 35 governments wanted in on the action, and the citizens of those countries should be equally concerned as to how these funds are being distributed.

In short, U.S. taxpayers are forced to give their hard-earned money to the government, who has funneled $90 billion dollars of it to NGOs with a substantial amount to the Global Fund. Meanwhile, big pharma is lining the pockets of politicians. The Global Fund is in charge of distributing the funds to numerous organizations and NGOS, many of which are located in the US, as well as health ministries throughout developing countries. And yes, Clinton Health Access Initiative is one of the recipients, in addition to George Soros’ Open Health Institute, among many other familiar faces. Yet, the drugs repeatedly have issues with making it to the alleged victims of HIV, some have been watered down, millions in funds have mysteriously vanished, and the founding board member and chairman of the Global Fund did a 2-year stint in prison for securities fraud. Simultaneously, U.S. patients who are suffering from HIV cannot afford the $39,000/year treatment that is only costing $75/year for nearly the same treatment in developing countries. This is how your hard earned money is being spent – all $90 billion dollars worth. Wouldn’t it be grand if taxpayers were allowed to vote on where their money is being distributed? Wouldn’t it be spectacular if the U.S. government didn’t provide immunities and protections to these organizations and big pharma, so that they can be held accountable, as opposed to taxpayers paying for injury and death claims behind closed doors, such as the $4.1 billion paid out over vaccines?

The system was brilliantly put in place by suspect individuals long ago. Big pharma and billionaires fund the politicians. The politicians pass legislation favorable to the billionaire’s NGOs. The government funnels taxpayer dollars to the NGOs. They in turn funnel the money back and forth among themselves, with millions allegedly vanishing in the process, and when the politicians leave office, they reap the benefits as well through their own NGOs. Or, in the Clinton’s case – they played the no shame game and happily took in millions while still in positions of power within our government – highly illegal. It’s really a simple process. Why are people being charged income tax on labor? Now you know. This is only one example, there are trillions of taxpayer dollars being frivolously spent on nonsense and lining the pockets of corrupt billionaires. Even Sen. Rand Paul points out the frivolous spending on an annual basis. Why is it every corrupt politician with a salary of less than $300,000 a year miraculously becomes a multi-millionaire? It’s not difficult to figure out. There is no conspiracy in numbers, and they have all left a trail of coins.

What are the three factors that determine if this is all a fraud, hoax, or slush fund? That’s coming up in Chapter two, along with the background and scandals of the Global Fund.

This concludes the timeline, but does not include all of the players. There are hundreds of actors participating in this, but this book will focus on most of the bigger ones. Each group of organizations are broken down in subsequent chapters, revealing their involvement and potential scandals, with approximately 25+ chapters. Whereas this timeline may paint a solid picture all by itself, rest assured, there is much, much more to this story, and each chapter will reveal just how sinister this potential slush fund is.

Chapters 2, 3 & 4 will consist of all three of Bill Gates organizations, beginning with The Global Fund, followed up by the Clinton Health Access Initiative, PEPFAR and numerous others. Many have been in existence for years, and were involved with the formation process of the Global Fund, or are “promoters” of it or “implementing partners” who are receiving funds. Most everyone will recognize nearly every organization, as many of them have been involved in several other nefarious agendas and/or scandals as well. Stay tuned.

Chapter 2 Coming Next!:

The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria

Become a monthly Patron and get free access to all 25+ chapters in PDF format as they release. Chapters will also be available in The Bookshop for $2.95. A summary of each chapter will be published on Corey’s Digs. Once the book has been released in its entirety throughout 2020, it will be available in The Bookshop for $24.95.