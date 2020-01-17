“WINE” with Nader, Epstein & The Clintons
George Nader just plead guilty to child pornography charges, and his ‘statement of facts’ contains key information that resembles other child predator cases. Corey takes you through his plea deal and how it may connect to his other indictment for funneling over $3.5 million in foreign campaign funds to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She touches on other reports she’s done on Nader involving connections to numerous elites and key figures, leading into the Clintons and on to Jeffrey Epstein – with recent updates in his case – including just released photos by Dr. Michael Baden on Epstein’s eyes and lack of lividity in his lower limbs, which is precisely what Corey had previously pointed out in her report on Epstein’s death.
These folks travel in tight circles. See how this all weaves together. Watch the full video now.
One Comment
David Dawneway
I would love you to compare notes with:
Charles Ortel and Jason Goodman on Clinton Foundation links to pedos;
Shaun Atwood on Epstein links;
Titus Frost on Epstein and Caribbean;
Ryan Dawson on Operation 4O to JFK and 9/11;
Richie Allen Show on updates on Epstein and Virgin Islands;
Dark Journalist on Sturgis, to Cuba, to JFK and networks:
James Corbett Report on crime networks from WW2 to OSS to CIA Operation 40 to 9/11 report;
Joe Rogan on pedophile sex slave trading from Columbus to Epstein- Haiti, Cuba, St Barts etc;
The Amazing Polly to compare notes on the Maxwell family and Epstein links;
Sarah Westall on links from CIA to sextortion,
Whitney Webb on Jewish Mob links from Meyer Lansky, to Sam Bronfman, to Roy Cohn, to Joseph Weichselbaum, to Robert Maxwell, to Marc Rich, to Barry Seal, to Jeffrey Epstein;
The Convo Couch on law actions in Florida on Epstein case.
Thanks for your work!
You have a great narrative voice!
David Dawneway