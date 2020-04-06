COVID-19: Inside The Hospitals & Why The Lockdown?

The economy has come to a screeching halt, people are scared and confused, theories are flinging left and right, and everyone wants to know – why are we being forced to shut down our businesses and stay in our homes, and why is President Trump going along with this while shady characters stand at his side?

There is a lot of confusion because nefarious characters are propagating fear tactics, embellished stories, and doom and gloom scenarios, while those with hope want to believe this is all a cover story to take down these nefarious characters. All of this has led to an onslaught of fabricated stories based on no evidence, heightened suspicions about every news piece – understandably so, and a whole lot of amped up outrage and fear.

The truth lies somewhere in the middle, and I hope to clear up some of the confusion. I wanted to go beyond the empty parking lots of the hospitals and see what’s really happening behind closed doors. I have data and information from over a dozen hospitals documented in bullet-point fashion midway through this report. Has the media exaggerated the alleged “war zones” at these hospitals? Are they really running low on supplies? Are people really dying? Does this virus even exist? How accurate are these tests? Is there any truth to these refrigerator trucks? Why are these parking lots empty? And the ultimate question – WHY is Trump willing to go along with crushing our economy and shattering millions of businesses that may never recover in the process? What are they really up to?

Before going any further, I will tell you that there are not “war zones” at hospitals yet, and none of them have run out of ventilators thus far. That part was most certainly an exaggeration. That said, the virus is real and is lethal to the minority, and they are all short on various other medical supplies because of the burn rate when dealing with a very contagious virus.

It is important to note that no Hipaa laws were infringed upon in obtaining this information. I have communicated with, and verified the employment of all RNs, critical care nurses, respiratory therapists, technicians, MDs, pathologists, and other medical staff working in hospitals across our country. That said, all medical staff wish to remain anonymous, hence the simplified titles throughout this report. I have also had many discussions with professionals who are not included in this report.

What is COVID-19?

Chest x-ray of a positive COVID-19 patient

Unlike the common cold or the flu, COVID-19, also known as SARS-CoV-2, infects more than just the upper respiratory tract but also the lower lungs, the blood vessels, the gastrointestinal tract, and also leads to temporary loss of taste and smell in some cases. In the most severe cases, which require ICU admission and mechanical ventilation, the virus can not only lead to diffuse lung damage causing acute respiratory distress syndrome, but there is mounting clinical evidence that microvascular injury and increased blood clotting are major contributing factors to morbidity and mortality. Although the vast majority of people only have mild disease and do not require hospitalization, the rates of serious outcomes are much higher than the flu.

What makes COVID-19 a bit of a mystery, is how contagious it seems to be. They keep telling us this, but no one wants to believe it, including myself. After all, it’s the perfect hoax to scare the hell out of everyone, get them to submit, break the economy during an election year, and prep us for what’s to come – the new vaccine cocktail out of one of Bill Gates’ newest facilities that is likely to be the Global Fund 2.0, packed with ID2020. It all makes perfect sense. And whereas all of that is likely the case, evidence does seem to point to this virus being as contagious as they claim. However, one in four people who contract it don’t even have symptoms, a larger majority have symptoms that don’t require hospitalization, and the smallest percentage are those at risk.

Fortunately, it only impacts a small percentage of the population, but unfortunately that small percentage is mom and dad, grandma and grandpa, and those with compromised immune systems, along with the occasional anomaly of a seemingly healthy individual who contracts it and dies from it. A pattern has yet to be found, but we are discovering that this has likely been here since November 2019, which begs the question, is this lockdown really necessary? They have yet to determine whether or not a person who does get sick and recovers, can get sick again. As of right now, they state that a person can remain contagious for up to 36 days after last symptoms present.

There is some discrepancy in the medical field as to what they are really dealing with. This virus acts very differently than they have seen before. Whereas it does resemble acute respiratory syndrome (ARDS), many are finding that the micro clotting is a big issue, and oxygen settings may need to be adjusted due to too much pressure on the lungs, while trying to determine what other actions would be best.

Photo on left is a patient suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). This is caused by diffuse alveolar damage which is the result of the virus and the immune response to the virus, but there are other factors at play with this particular virus. Photo on the right is normal lung tissue, which mostly consists of air and lower respiratory cells and capillaries.

More recently, the FDA approved an anti-malaria drug called Hydroxychloroquine to combat the inflammation in the lungs. When combined with Z-Pak and other antibiotics it seems to show good results for recovery. More and more states are beginning to use it, and our government has purchased and stockpiled 29 million doses. This is fantastic news! Despite this, they are forging ahead with their “vaccine” approach and all eyes are on Bill Gates right now.

So how many people are actually contracting this virus? Are those numbers exaggerated? Most people have suggested that China’s numbers are far higher than what is being stated by China. In fact, some of the people who believe this virus is an entire hoax also seem to believe the numbers are much higher in China. How is that possible? That is equivalent to two belief systems contradicting one another. That said, the Washington Post just published an article stating that Chinese statistics put Wuhan’s death toll at 2,563, but evidence is suggesting it was actually more than 40,000. Here’s another contradiction: some will say that China always lies so we shouldn’t trust their numbers, while at the same time saying that the Washington Post always lies and is fear mongering. Again, which is it? It cannot be both in this particular case. Yes, they are both liars… so find the element of truth that exists within the lies. More than likely, the numbers were higher than China was claiming.

As of today, the U.S. is reporting over 331,000 cases with roughly 9,500 deaths. Worldwide statistics are showing over 1.2 million cases with over 68,000 deaths and over 258,000 recovered. Of course, that recovery number is going to appear low because this virus has a long shed life before one tests negative. In regard to the 9,500 deaths, it is very important to note that many hospitals are documenting COVID-19 as the “cause of death,” when in fact the majority of patients have comorbidities. That said, some of those patients may have had months or years left to live had they not been struck by this virus.

Currently, the White House is projecting 100,000 – 240,000 potential deaths in the U.S. This comes weeks after the modeling systems suggested 1-2 million people could die, which was propped up by all mainstream news, Bill Gates, and the former CDC Director Thomas Frieden. It’s no wonder people are so confused. Make no mistake – it is the intention of the nefarious characters to confuse the hell out of you. These are mind games. These are classic tactics to create a crisis and destabilize a country. Keeping you confused and distracted is the name of the game, especially during an election year.

Is this virus as contagious as they say it is? They allege that it is mutating every 15 days, and has already created at least 8 new strains. Though they do not seem to grow more lethal as they evolve, it indicates how this virus may be spreading so rapidly.

How Is COVID-19 Being Tested?

The Abbott M2000 can run 500-1000 tests a day

In regard to the test kits false/positive reads and efficacy rate, I have a couple points to make. We did not accept test kits from the WHO. That was very telling to me. There was also a major issue with the 1st generation CDC tests, which have allegedly been rectified. If the tests do have a percentage of false/positives, which I anticipate happens to some degree, the fact remains that some people are showing the symptoms while others are dying. Some speculate as to whether or not this is just the flu and being tested as such. After talking with countless medical professional dealing with these patients first-hand, I can tell you that none of them have ever seen anything like this, because the patient does a rapid decline and cannot breathe. Remember, the U.S. had never experienced MERS or SARS, with exception of 8 cases of SARS back in 2003.

Targeted PCR primers are used, where the sequence of the virus is analyzed and specific DNA sequences to the specific strains of the targeted virus are picked out. PCR can be highly specific, but the primers made (usually 15 base pairs of DNA sequence) should not be found in any other living organism or it could pick them up too. That said, the FDA validation was waived due to clearance by the emergency order.

I have spoken with several medical professionals at various hospitals and they have experienced some cases where patients actually tested negative several times before testing positive. Surely, there is a flipside to that as well, especially since nose swabs have such a low sensitivity rating. So are there false/positives and false/negatives happening that are potentially altering the numbers? More than likely, but I can’t provide a percentage at this time.

What Are Hospitals Doing with The Deceased Bodies?

In some cases, medical examiners are not accepting COVID-19 positive patients because they are considered a natural cause of death. Unless of course they were a suspected homicide case as well. They are forensic pathologists looking at murders and unknown causes of death. Most people do not request autopsies on parents or family members because they have a reason for their death, and they do not want their loved ones to be cut up. That said, on the rare occasion they do, that would be an internal hospital request at which point the hospital would determine whether they are going to perform the autopsy. During this pandemic, one Harvard hospital has restricted autopsies to fetal autopsies only and is not performing autopsies on any adults or COVID-19 patients. However, other hospitals throughout Boston are still performing autopsies if there is no or low clinical suspicion for COVID-19.

Those that have died with COVID-19 are still contagious and the virus is still transmittable through oral fecal route and aerosolized droplets, which is why some hospitals have gotten refrigeration trucks to store the deceased. Performing an autopsy on someone who died due to COVID-19 would essentially show death by acute hypoxic respiratory failure with diffuse aveolar damage to the lungs.

In New York City, the medical examiner’s office are swabbing the nose and taking a lung tissue sample of all deceased in New York City who are suspected of having COVID-19, and storing it for studies. The funeral homes have stopped accepting bodies of COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 suspected in New York, hence the refrigeration trucks.

Some hospitals in other states have funeral homes picking up deceased bodies, while others have refrigerator trucks in use, and some have them setup as a contingency plan. One hospital has setup a makeshift morgue because funeral homes will not pick up the bodies. Thus far, we know that this virus is contagious before, during and after death, for up to 36 days shedding after the last symptoms, while they are still trying to determine if a person can get sick a second time.

How are they documenting the cause of death for COVID-19 related deaths? Well that’s an interesting mix. Some hospitals are in fact documenting it as COVID-19 being the cause even though those folks already had compromised health, and in many cases were in critical condition. Whereas, other hospitals are indicating it as “due to” but not the main cause. There are individuals who have died from COVID-19 who had no obvious preexisting conditions and were non-smokers, but perhaps they had major immune system issues? Sadly, in the heat of the moment with these cases, they probably aren’t getting to log a whole lot of background information, leaving these anomalies a bit of a mystery.

Clearing Up Some Misconceptions

Empty Parking Lots

Many hospitals appear “empty” because they have shut down elective surgeries, routine health maintenance visits, are not allowing visitors, are not running actual COVID-19 tests at their location, entire departments have been closed, and healthcare professionals have been sent home. They have switched to telemedicine for virtual appointments. Additionally, some have screening tents before allowing people into the hospital, while others allow them into the ER, but in most cases, those with symptoms are moved directly to a room in areas that have been designated for potential COVID-19 positive patients. This might explain why some emergency rooms appear to be empty as well. They are “ghost towns” because our government essentially closed up shop with exception of those who have severe emergencies, plus most people do not want to venture into a hospital right now for fear of getting sick.

That said, many also appear to be “ghost towns” because the media gave the impression that hospitals are in a “war zone” scenario, when in fact the numbers are much lower than what they were propagating. For example, a hospital may see a surge and have 20 COVID-19 positive patients all at once, on ventilators, but a week later may only have 4 people. These are the kind of lies that fuel confusion and cause everyone to believe the entire thing is a hoax.



Medical Supply Shortage

First, hospitals are not reporting to be low on ventilators. That entire drama that went down with New York Governor Cuomo has been exposed, and all other hospitals I have communicated with are not seeing shortages with ventilators. Some are also setup to share ventilators with other nearby hospitals if need be.

Putting that aside, they are all low on N95 masks. How is this possible? A few reasons. Some hospitals didn’t have much stock to begin with, others had masks and supplies stolen when this all hit the news, and the burn rate is exponential because everyone has to wear them and switch them out as often as possible. All hospitals are also rationing the masks in preparation for a surge and have their supplies locked up.

Airborne viruses require N95 masks and are supposed to be single patient use, but most hospitals are requiring that to extend to a 12-hour shift, and in some cases an entire week. Those working directly with COVID-19 patients often use a full face shield over the N95 mask to prevent contamination so it can continue to be used.

Several hospitals have told their staff that they are not allowed to wear their masks in the hallways and should only wear them when in rooms with patients. They are told to keep their masks in a paper bag when it’s not in use. This has created a lot of fear for staff because many are of the belief that this is far more contagious than they have been told, and they feel unprotected. One hospital has decided to begin sterilizing the masks between shifts, and another finally gave the green light allowing them to wear their masks in the hallways as well.

This virus event may look like one big overreaction from our point of view, but for those on the front lines, dealing with this up close and personal, many are very frightened that they will contract it and get their family members sick. No matter how small or how big this event may evolve into, it is having an impact on every single American right now in one way or another, and I would ask that those show respect and compassion for one another, especially those on the front lines.

Some areas are getting small waves of surges, while others are seeing very little traffic, and in some cases like at Banner-UMC in Tucson, they have yet to see one positive case.



“People Aren’t Really Dying and Refrigerator Trucks are Fake”

This would be a totally false statement. Some hospitals do in fact have refrigerator trucks due to how contagious this virus is. I cannot attest to the photos of dead bodies in the refrigerator trucks in NYC, but I can attest to the fact that there are hospitals in three different states who have brought them in, including New York. I have also seen photos of the trucks from a hospital in another state, but have not published them in this report, so as to protect their identity.

All of that said, the majority of people who have died had comorbidities. Some that may have only had days left to live, while others may have had weeks or months or longer, had this respiratory virus not hit them.

Inside The Hospitals on The Front Lines

Many I have communicated with, including several who are not in this report, have stated their concern over lack of masks and protection or concern for staff, many of whom are getting sick but recovering well, and the lack of testing on employees. One would think that being an employee at a hospital would require mandatory testing, even if they are not presenting symptoms. Some have also stated that they feel this has been blown out of proportion. One brave nurse had this to say:

“As nurses I think we are starting to suffer from PTSD – almost like domestic abuse victims – but our abusers are the CDC and the corporate healthcare industry and administration that are basically telling nurses “if we say up is down it’s your job to agree” even if we are putting your lives in jeopardy. We lost a nurse in Louisiana today to COVID. Families cannot be at their loved ones side as they perish because we as nurses cannot keep them safe from the virus. Anyone who says we are not at war is frankly full of shit. I’m sitting in my car – getting ready for my next shift – terrified and wondering if this will be the day I contract this virus and take it home to my multigenerational family.” – Nurse on the front lines

Note: All statistics indicated from hospitals and nursing home below, are moving targets, and the numbers appear to be increasing by the week, and in some cases by the day, as I have been tracking them for about 8 straight days now.

GROUND ZERO

Ellie Brown, Director of Community Relations; Emergency Response at Columbia Lutheran Home in Seattle, Washington, has been battling the virus at ground zero. It first hit Life Care Center of Kirkland, just 14 miles away, and quickly spread to other nursing homes in the area, likely due to shared staff. Life Care Center is currently under fire for waiting two weeks to report the outbreak, as well as providing inadequate care to its residents. There are nearly 20 nursing homes in that area that have since been infected with COVID-19.

Columbia Lutheran Home:

• 26 COVID positive patients and staff at Columbia Lutheran Home

• 6 COVID related deaths

• Many residents have tested negative and they attribute this to good infection control protocols

• Staff have fallen ill. They must have 2 negative tests in order to return. This means weeks out of work which is straining the staff, but all staff are recovering well

• No resident has yet to retest negative after onset of symptoms, even after 30 days. That is a very long viral shedding time. Therefore, residents who no longer have symptoms are still contagious. They are continuing to retest them.

• They are seeing improvements in their residents due to their emergency response plan, innovative use of meds, and great care

• They are treating patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak, and zinc. Thus far, all residents have tolerated the medicines well and they have seen improvements.

• Ellie has provided a lot of tips and information in dealing with COVID-19 on her twitter feed.

• Columbia Lutheran is one of the few, if not the only location out there that has chosen to be 100% transparent with families, residents, and public, from day one

• King, Washington is ground zero at 150 deaths thus far, with a dozen nearby nursing home facilities all effected by COVID-19

I know Ellie Brown personally, so when this news broke we were in immediate contact and have been since day one. I was especially concerned for her due to her medical history, and wanted to include a few Q&A about her experience in this report.

What have you been personally taking to keep yourself healthy during this?

“Hydrosol silver, elderberry, massive C, B and D, massive zinc, multivitamin, massive probiotics, staying hydrated. Laughter. Tears when needed. And someone to vent to. MASSIVE prayer. I may enter a study to see if my childhood mononucleosis, encephalitis, or viral meningitis is playing a role in my immunity to this thus far.”

Have you observed Governor Inslee helping or intentionally not helping your situation there? Have you personally had any first-hand contact with his office?

“I have first-hand conversations with the King County supply task force. First two weeks, it really seemed like maybe they were going to pull through for us. Then NOTHING happened. I have 18 requests for supplies in. Facilities are categorized Tier 1 – 5. Columbia is Urgent Tier 1 – supposedly first in line. The people I was talking to everyday became hugely frustrated that they weren’t receiving their requests from Inslee-state group. Example: They ordered 100,000 gowns and received 18. Yes, 18.



They kept telling me they knew Inslee received supplies and couldn’t understand what was happening. Then, suddenly, the chain of request command changed to HMAC group. That new lady – a Navy rear admiral – suddenly took over. This was last week. Four weeks+ into the nightmare. Communication began to improve. To date, we have received some masks and 150 barrier suits. Our burn rate is very high. I have endlessly tweeted to Inslee with no response. I have had calls into his office with no response. I imagine supplies will come this week. I believe that the state emergency response supply chain was not properly in place.

Look at Governor Abbott going crazy good with his 83 million masks etc. America should never again rely on another country for ER medicine or supplies. We are no longer counting on help, instead we are scouring the universe for PPE and paying promoted posts on FB and IG for seamstresses. We are going to begin making gowns out of 7mm cut/hot gun soon if needed.”

Do your records indicated any strange respiratory related deaths between December and February that may have been COVID, but no one knew at the time?

“Yes. Totally. I wonder now if this is what happened to my little momma in December. She wasn’t expected to pass and she suddenly became ill.”

Are you really seeing a 36 day shed life on this virus? So people are still contagious for up to 36 days after their symptoms went away?

“Yes. DOH told us 36 days. We thought NO WAY. But now we see firsthand first retest at 30 days of now asymptomatic resident is still positive. Good thing we are retesting otherwise if a facility doesn’t retest they would take off isolation OR allow employees to come back to work.”

Physician at a Major Boston, Massachusetts Academic Hospital

• 62,962 people have been tested in MA

• 10,402 are COVID-19 positive

• 966 COVID-19 positive patients have required hospitalization, but are still investigating 6,373 COVID positive patients whose hospitalization status is unknown

• 192 deaths in all of MA

• Running double tests on people to rule out false positives from sample contamination. Test results are at 14% positive statewide

• Testing all employees showing symptoms, as well as patients that come in with symptoms or at risk patients with known exposures

• 98 employees have tested positive at a single hospital, but hospitalization and death rates for employees are unknown

• 1/3rd of COVID-19 positive patients are currently in the ICU – many are on ventilators – 20s, 30s, 40s all the way up, at one hospital. Some with no preexisting conditions.

• They are treating patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak, antibiotics, and medications for other issues they may have

• Patients can also enroll in a Remdesivir drug trial, manufactured by Gilead

• Actemra (generic is Tocilizumab) is being used to control the cytokine storm, which is an immune reaction to this virus that causes a person to be unable to breathe

Nurse at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont

• 10 patients have tested positive with no deaths as of March 27th at UVM, with 12 deaths in the state thus far, up two between March 27th and April 4th

• Screening tents are setup outside the hospital. Everyone who enters the front of the hospital is screened and temperature taken. They converted one 30-bed unit and their ICU into a COVID-19 response unit, and expect to have another 22-bed unit setup next week, in addition to converting the 30-bed surgical unit as backup.

• No visitation for patients

• They have been treating patients with Zithromax, Flagyl and Rocephin – waiting to hear on Hydroxychloroquine

• The nurses are given one N95 mask per day and some are also given one face shield per day. It is then put in a bag marked with their name on it, sterilized, and reused the following day.

Staff Member at Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Michigan

• The numbers are changing daily. As of April 1st there were 124 COVID related deaths, with some in their 30s to 50s. By April 4th, they are reporting 540 deaths

• 8 Hospitals are in this network

• Staff is being trained to fill other departments and some are being pulled to other hospitals when staff get sick

Numbers below reflect April 1st stats:

• There is a drive-thru screening area and no one is allowed in the hospital unless they are showing symptoms. If they have a cough and fever they are sent home and advised to isolate. If they have severe symptoms they are directed to the ER

• As of last week, lower Michigan hospitals were at capacity, so mid-Michigan hospitals were preparing to take in patients

• They are low on masks and gowns. Nurses and doctors receive one N95 mask per shift and other staff receives the basic masks. The state of MI had 1,000 ventilators but is expecting to get more

• Governor Whitmer originally would not allow the prescribing of Hydroxychloroquine and has recently changed her tune on that, requesting the drug

• Funeral homes are not picking up the bodies, so makeshift morgues have been implemented in the hospitals

Nurse at Edward-Elmhurst Hospitals in Illinois

• As of April 3rd, 33 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at Edward Hospital with 393 cases in the entire county

• There have been 17 COVID related deaths in DuPage County thus far, with 3 at Edward Hospital

• Elmhurst hospital has had to put the majority of COVID positive patients on ventilators

• A screening tent is setup outside and they only admit someone if there is an actual emergency or if COVID-19 symptoms are severe. They have two entire floors setup strictly for COVID-19 patients, with some negative pressure rooms

• They are not allowing visitors

• Very low on masks – having to brown-bag their own if they can find an N95, otherwise they are using the less effective cotton ones. They were told not to where them in the hallways and on certain units, which caused a lot of stress on staff

• A new policy was made on April 1st encouraging all staff to wear masks (plain surgical type), which was a big change for the staff considering they had previously been reprimanded from wearing them on certain units.

Nurse at ECMC in Buffalo, New York

• 5 Positive COVID-19 patients

• 2 Deaths: both were males in their 70s with bad comorbidities. COVID was recorded as cause.

• 2 ICUs with 12 beds each, trauma unit with 18 beds, step down unit with 9 beds

• No visitors allowed

• Converted 12th floor to accommodate COVID positive patients

• Using Plaquenil (Hydroxychloroquine) and Z-Pak

• Sufficient number of ventilators but need N95 masks

• A single N95 mask is used for an entire 12-hr shift

Nurse at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee

• The system consists of an adult and children’s hospital plus 11 satellite walk-in clinics designated as testing sites

• 200 Confirmed cases with less than 50 hospitalized

• 85 Staff members have tested positive, have not been hospitalized, and are recovering well

• They have sufficient supplies and ventilators

Nurse at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware

• It consists of a 1000+ bed hospital, in addition to a free-standing ER and 2 other hospitals

• 264 COVID positive cases in all 3 counties (Kent, New Castle and Sussex) as of last week, with an estimate of 30 being treated in the hospital, half of which were in critical care on ventilators

• They have had 6 COVID related deaths in all 3 counties – do not have specifics on those

• Treating with Plaquenil (Hydroxychloroquine) and Z-Pak

• They have a sufficient amount of ventilators with over 240 ventilators with 50 in use at the time of this report, and their masks are being rationed because many have been stolen. There is a concern there may not be enough if they have a surge, so managers have locked them up

• The staff must use one mask per 7 days and are not happy about it, but full face shields are also available to some medical staff

Doctor at a Large Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire

• 9+ COVID positive patients

• 2 COVID related deaths with comorbidities: compromised immune systems and respiratory issues. One was in their 50s and one in their 80s

• 4 Prior patients already being managed have now tested positive and had to be intubated. This has raised concerns. One is currently on the Hydroxychloroquine cocktail

• The Hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pak cocktail was previously given to one patient, and they recovered two days later

Nurse at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon

• 8 COVID positive cases, not all hospitalized, no reported deaths as of last week

• 1 Nurse had symptoms and was sent home for a 14-day quarantine, but was not tested. They are very restrictive in running tests and they have been taking 4-5 days to get results

• Nurses only get 1 surgical mask per 12-hr shift. They have to keep them in paper bags when they are not in rooms with patients

Nurse at a Hospital in Helena, Montana

• 281 COVID positive cases with 24 hospitalized in the state of Montana

• 6 COVID related deaths

• One hospital in Helena has had 5 positive cases with 2 people on ventilators in negative pressure rooms, both of whom were exposed to many staff members prior to testing positive

• There are disputes between doctors as to agreeing on use of Hydroxychloroquine

• Staff members at a couple hospitals are concerned over procedures and feel they have all been exposed which has created a lot of fear and distrust

Nurse at St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo, California

• 50-Bed community hospital

• 5 COVID positive cases as of last week

• 2 COVID related deaths with comorbidities

• An unusual number of patients having to be intubated for this hospital. In a 24hr-span, 4 patients had to be intubated but they were not tested for COVID at that time.

• They are finding that patients struggle with breathing and their oxygen needs rapidly increase, they go on a ventilator and go into acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

• They are low on medical supplies and are reusing masks and goggles. Prior to this virus hitting, masks were only used with patients in isolation. Now the burn rate has substantially increased.

Nurse at a Busy ICU in Orange County California

• Only 1 COVID-19 positive patient who was treated and sent home

• They have prepared their hospital for a surge to be on the safe side

• They are ok on ventilators but short on other protective supplies

Nurse at Inner City Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

• 10 COVID positive cases – some were sent home with medicine

• 4 COVID positive patients on ventilators

• 1 COVID related death of an 80+ year old with terminal comorbidity

• Treating patients with some of the following: Hydroxychloroquine, Tamiflu, antibiotics, zinc, vitamin C

• Plenty of ventilators, gowns, gloves, and goggles

• Staff receives one N95 mask per 12-hr shift to be sure they don’t run out in the future

• Only symptomatic employees are being tested

• As of April 3rd, the entire state of Wisconsin has had 1,916 COVID positive cases, 487 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths. There have been 22,377 people who have tested negative

Nurse at a Hospital in Louisiana

• 7 COVID positive cases

• 1 COVID related death

• Nurses are keeping their masks in a paper bag and were just recently informed that they are not allowed to wear masks in hallways

• Some patients are allowed 1 visitor right now

• The state of Louisiana has had 10,297 COVID positive cases, 370 COVID related deaths, 1,707 currently in hospitals, and 53,645 tested negative

Doctor at a Major Hospital in Ohio

An entire COVID-19 positive family passed away. The parents were in their 70s with no preexisting conditions and the son at age 50 also had no preexisting conditions. All were non-smokers.

Takeaways & My Speculations on The Virus Itself

Some key takeaways from all data, research, and conversations:

• The virus is real and is lethal to those with comorbidities and compromised immune systems

• The virus does appear to be very contagious and is allegedly mutating every 15 days

• The number of deaths in the U.S. thus far is roughly 9,500

• Their modeling systems and fear tactics of death tolls in the millions would appear to be hyperbole

• Most hospitals are not allowing visitors, which is tragic for the families who have a COVID positive family member in the hospital

• Most hospitals are not seeing a “surge,” but some are having an influx of patients

• Many employees are contracting it and getting sick, but are recovering well

• Many hospitals are faring just fine with ventilators and supplies, with exception of masks

• Our government has purchased and stockpiled 29 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine

• It is likely that this virus has been in the U.S. since early November

• Millions of people are out of work and forced to stay home over this virus

After taking everything into consideration from my research and all professionals I have communicated with, I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt that this virus is real and people are dying from it. It is definitely not the flu being written off as “death by COVID-19” as some have speculated. However, some hospitals are in fact documenting those with pneumonia or other deadly infections or diseases, as death by COVID-19, which really skews the numbers. I am concerned a bit by the strange anomalies with younger individuals having no preexisting issues, but that could be due to weakened immune systems they were unaware of. The fact that the majority of people targeted by this virus have comorbidities, is a true statement, but I do not like that some hospitals are marking it down as the “cause” of death. That said, in many cases these individuals may have lived another 5 years or more with the conditions they had, so it shortened their lifespan briskly.

It would seem to be incredibly contagious as compared to other virus strains, and if there is validity to it mutating causing a bigger spread, that would make sense. However, they estimate that 1 in 4 COVID-19 positive cases could be asymptomatic, and many people are completely immune to it. Do I think it’s as deadly as they say? It certainly displays as being very lethal if it strikes the right person. Again, “the right person” is definitely in the minority.

The media has done a fine job of trying to confuse people by coming out of the Gate (pun intended) with the scare tactics of 2 million people could die! Of course, the fact that Bill Gates is all over this, is alarming in itself. They are now stating that between 100,000 – 240,000 people could die, and have ordered 100,000 military-style body bags for potential use. The number of COVID related deaths in the U.S. to date is roughly 9,500. Without going into numerous statistics on other death rates to make comparisons, it would seem this number is quite low from what they were anticipating. Of course, they claim that over the next couple of weeks we are going to see a huge surge, and perhaps that is possible, but with all of the containment, one would think that number would be significantly reduced.

So where does all of this information leave me? I personally believe this is far from a typical virus or even a mutated virus, and falls more in line with what would appear to be a bioweapon. There is not enough evidence to determine whether it was released by accident or intentionally, but there sure are a lot of reactions lending me to believe it is very plausible this was released intentionally and/or has created quite an opportunity to exploit Americans in the process.

Why The Shutdown of Our Economy & Home Quarantine?

Let’s begin with the fact that the news pushed this hard and fast. Tom Hanks was the first public figure to announce he and his wife tested positive and 32 minutes later the NBA ended their season. By the next day, 33 schools announced closures, Hollywood closed its door, and the following day President Trump declared a National Emergency.

Fear tactics and hyperbole were all the craze, and panic spread like wildfire.

Yes it’s highly contagious, and yes it’s lethal if it strikes the right person, and everyone feels like a walking target because there have been strange anomalies as well. They’ve pounded it into people’s heads that “everyone can be a carrier” and therefore you could kill your parents or grandparents. It’s a devastating threat and has scared most of the world. Yet, it would seem that this lethal virus has been here since November. We spent the better part of four full months co-existing, running our businesses, and being touchy-feely without anyone being the wiser, and life went on – until it didn’t. So what is the right move here? Now that they’ve paralyzed everyone with fear of killing their parents or grandparents or anyone with a compromised immune system, how do we move forward?

Why did they take it this far? Is it because Deep State is trying to destroy our country during an election year? Yes. Is it because China was in on this and wanted to see us go down? Probably. Is it because there is massive retaliation against our President and a behind-the-scenes battle taking place, so they wanted to strike hard? Yes. Is it because Bill Gates, the WHO and friends have been planning their masterminded Global Fund 2.0 for mandatory vaccines for the world? Yes. Is it because the evil, power-hungry, Deep State thieves want to create a one world governance and a new world order? Well, they’ve said so themselves, so that’s a hard yes. Is it because they wanted to start World War III? It’s sure looking that way. There are many layers to this.

So when people ask, “why is President Trump going along with this and allowing for the destruction of our economy, our businesses, everything that’s been built up over the past four years, and making us stay in our homes?” My response is, “We are at war. He wants you safe. He’s listening to Deep State “experts” on this virus for a string of reasons, and he is in the middle of a battle that may include defending against bioweapons and other threats.”

Make no mistake, President Trump is fully aware of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx’s ties to Deep State and work with the well-known AIDS global slush fund which I have been writing a book about, and have already released three chapters on. Who do you call when there’s a pandemic and the top tiers in the healthcare industry are all run and owned by Deep State? Who do you call when you want eyes on those managing the situation and working directly with Bill Gates to push his vaccines? At what point do you bring in replacements, cut ties with them, take the reins, and eventually take them down? We will find out soon enough.

There are obvious actions and reactions that draw me to these conclusions:

• March 27th: The CDC restored full operating capability to all U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) labs at Fort Detrick, Maryland where they will be working on a vaccine.

• March 27th: President Trump signed an executive order allowing for the call-up of up to a million troops for no longer than 24 consecutive months.

• March 28th: The U.S. Military have isolated themselves at a number of military sites, including Cheyenne Mountain, until the coronavirus pandemic passes.

• March 31st: The State Department put out a Global Level 4 Health Advisory – Do Not Travel, followed by a tweet on April 2nd stating, “The Department of State urges Americans not to delay travel home. Transportation options may soon be unavailable.”

• April 1st: President Trump stated in his press conference that they are working on building two more ships to help with the virus, when we already have the Comfort and the Mercy, who have treated less than a couple dozen non-COVID patients.

• April 1st: “Today, the Department of Defense and interagency partners began enhanced counter narcotics operations in eastern pacific ocean and the Caribbean sea to combat illicit drugs into the US.” They added ships, aircraft and security forces – navy destroyers, combat ships and more, nearly doubling. “22 partner nations joined us in this fight.”

If anyone believes this is just about narcotics, they need to open their eyes. They are protecting our borders while likely working on several other operations. Do I believe they are blowing up underground tunnels and rescuing thousands of children who have been trafficked? I have not seen a shred of evidence to point to this. They have done their fair share of taking down child traffickers and I do believe more actions will ensue when the time is right, but spreading disinformation is wreaking havoc.

I do not come to these conclusions lightly. I also don’t pretend to have all of the answers and I am not a doomsday kind of gal, but I will not dispute facts and evidence, nor will I sugarcoat events to give people a false sense of hope. I am an optimist, a problem solver, and try to spread as much love and compassion as I can because I deeply care about humanity. I do believe we will win this battle, but people need to recognize that it comes with change, moving forward. I also believe that we will see some big arrests happen prior to the election, for if we do not, that would be a big mistake on Trump’s part. The people need a win, and we demand accountability for these vultures.

The more grounded and in reality people remain, the easier it will be for everyone to get through this and help one another. We are all taking a big hit right now and times are difficult for everyone. I hope that people keep that in perspective and not go full-on rage on others because of fear or because they want their version of this story to come true.

I believe we are witnessing one of the greatest battles of all time, and I pray that it does not escalate to harm humanity. When contemplating all of these moving pieces, I am honestly torn between whether or not it’s wise to continue our in-home quarantines or get back to work. I believe most people would rather live their lives fully and take their chances, just as we take our chances with a myriad of other viruses on the loose, every day of our lives. Do I still believe we are submitting and standing down to the powers that be, and allowing them to control us and our livelihood? You betcha, and I don’t like it. Not one bit.

I have always been a very decisive person, and base my decisions on facts and pure intuitive instincts. That said, this is the first time I can honestly say, I am a bit torn here. If we were simply talking about the virus alone, I would say we all need to get back to work before the economy and people’s lives are damaged beyond repair. But, I see the bigger picture and there are a lot of plays happening right now with a lot of moving parts, and I just can’t say what would be in the best interest for people right now. It’s difficult for everyone to watch this play out, experience the effects of it all, and not know what our future holds, but I will always maintain hope and be optimistic about what that future may look like. All I can do at this point, is provide the facts and evidence as they surface, and pray for all of my fellow Americans, and the entire world.

Stay strong. We can get through this together. I promise.