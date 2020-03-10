COVID-19: Spiraling Down… to Logic
If you are finding yourself spiraling over the coronavirus and recent events, you better hold on to your seats. The name of the game is fear, and you are right smack in the middle of its path. How you choose to let it impact you, is the choice between walking a tight rope or floating on a cloud with a bird’s-eye view. Imagine the beauty of being able to fly, coasting above it all, breathing in fresh air, while the turmoil swirls beneath you – and you are totally unaffected by it. Are you?
The Stock Market Logic
Are your shares drifting amiss in the stock market as the coronavirus scare tactics ensue? There’s a good chance of that. Will they eventually bounce back? More than likely. Money is the number one cause of panic for most people. They feel that if they lose a great deal of money, they have lost “everything.” It’s amazing how liberating it truly is when one actually does lose all of their money and material possessions – yet most fear it. People tend to spend the majority of their time working to earn money, figuring out how they want to spend that money, buying up material possessions they then have to maintain and take care of, stressing about how they can pay for everything they just accumulated, and leave little room for the really important things in life. Money isn’t everything – in fact, it is the roadblock between you and your soul. That said, panicking over the stock market, something of which you have little control over, will take the wind right out of your sails – and to what avail? Making decisions while in a state of panic is a fool’s move that could prove to have a negative effect on you, as well as many others. Think logically. Meanwhile, enjoy those low gasoline prices while you can, as Russia and Saudi Arabia continue to battle over oil.
The Drug Supply Chain Logic
Tucker Carlson felt it necessary to sound the alarm bells to the fact that China produces 95% of our antibiotics and some other medicines. Whereas it was wise to bring this to everyone’s attention, he took it to the fear level of suggesting that if your child gets a bad cut and needs an antibiotic, you may watch him or her die. That’s top-notch fear mongering there. But what most people missed, was the underlying message. It’s time for the U.S. to produce all of our medicines within the U.S., and I suspect that is already underway and has been a focus of President Trump’s for quite some time now. This event could essentially catapult that change. Why is this so significant? It is a pattern that Trump has been spearheading since he got into office – bring manufacturing back, be self-sufficient in the oil industry, pulling out of bad deals with other countries, lower drug prices and now we will likely produce our medicines here. With every event, brings forth change, and this is the logical next move.
For those concerned about the drug supply chain, the FDA publishes updates on shortages, and ongoing information regarding any impact we may be seeing from manufacturing plants temporarily closing in other countries, or curbing their exports. They are working diligently on staying on top of any shortage issues so pharmaceutical companies can source ingredients from other suppliers if necessary. Some pharmaceutical companies are also issuing press releases, such as Eli Lily, in regards to several of their medicines and insulin that they do not anticipate having shortage issues with, being as they do not get any of their pharmaceutical ingredients from China. They are one of the biggest producers of insulin, so this is good news!
It is understandable that people on medications may be concerned about potential shortages, but there are three positive outcomes to keep in mind. 1) They are working hard to prevent this from happening and may be able to obtain ingredients from other suppliers, in some cases. 2) Doctors and pharmacists will more than likely be working to find comparable substitutes should that happen. 3) This virus and containment will run its course, and production will resume.
In the grand scheme of things, countries are working together to keep each other apprised of their pharmaceutical imports, exports, availability, and needs. In essence, this could create a strengthening of global coordination for mankind. History has proved time and time again that when catastrophic events happen within a community, state, or country, people from all over rise up to help one another. Even countries step up to help one another, so let’s focus on that, and see the potential unity that could be formed out of this event, in addition to beneficial changes for our country moving forward. Propagating fear and negativity only compound the situation and serves no one.
Just this Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom praised President Trump and Vice President Pence stating, “He said everything I could have hoped for, and we had a very long conversation and every single thing he said, they followed through on.” Despite the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and politicians out of California, this is an important sign to show that it is possible for them to work together, and it was needed right now, to reduce the panic many are pushing.
Retail Supply Chain Logic
The fake mainstream news, politicians, philanthropists pretending to be virologists, and the top echelons of the scientific community, including the WHO and the CDC, have managed to stoke so much fear and panic that people are rushing to stores to stock up on toilet paper, hand sanitizer, face masks, and some food products. This is happening in multiple countries, including some cities within the U.S. Fortunately, it hasn’t gotten too out of hand in the U.S. yet. How does this happen? They stoke so much fear that a few people start chirping out that they need to stock up because the world is heading into the apocalypse, create videos, post photos, and just like that, every person with a teardrop of fear in them is jumping on that bandwagon. What happens next? The rational people become concerned that the fear hoarders will scoop up everything, so if they don’t jump on the bandwagon, there may be no toilet paper left for them. This is what panic does, and this is exactly what the powers that be are trying to create. Lower the panic dial.
Economic Stimulus Plan Incoming
Today, President Trump met with Senate Republicans to discuss an economic stimulus plan. Some of the items they discussed were potential payroll tax cuts with possible “full exclusion,” expanded paid leave, loans to small businesses, and tax relief for hard-hit industries such as airlines and cruise ships. We are currently awaiting the final determination on those. They also stated that over one million tests kits have already been sent out and another four million are going out this week, and that anyone getting tested will not be charged whether they have private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. Rest assured, if anyone understands how business and industries operate and the trickle effect it has, it is President Trump, and they are working hard to ensure the economy remains strong and stable.
Truth Bomb Logic
• Viruses have a shelf life, and this virus will run its course.
• The first case in the U.S. was confirmed on January 20, 2020. As of March 9th, 49 days later, there are only 605 cases. There have only been 26 deaths, 19 of which occurred at a senior center.
• As of March 9th, there have been 113,605 confirmed cases worldwide, 3,990 deaths, and 63,663 people have already fully recovered from this virus.
• There are over 250,000+ deaths annually in the U.S. due to medical error.
• 37,000 people died from the common flu last year, whereas only 22 have died from coronavirus thus far.
• The 30-year average annual death toll from tornadoes in the U.S. is 69. There were 1520 tornadoes in 2019 alone. Is everyone going out and building underground tornado shelters?
At the end of the day, it’s quite clear that borders ARE in fact important. Who and where medications and antibiotics are being manufactured is very significant and needs to be changed. The fact that the U.S. has (in the past) sold out to China, other countries, mega billionaires with NGOs robbing us blind, and other nefarious characters, is all being brought to the forefront in one swift virus kick. Do you see that? Always look for the logic in everything before diving into fear, and always walk through the panic head on so you can come out the other side, realizing that panic serves no one except for the powers that be. Ultimately, the U.S. is becoming more self-reliant, and if that isn’t self-evident, you are missing the bigger story.
The sensationalizing from the media and all of their cohorts will continue. Unfortunately, many people are programmed to see the doom and gloom in everything, so they chew on it like a delicacy. You can spend an hour sharing 10 incredibly positive facts, along with 1 minor negative fact, and they will home in on that single negative fact every single time. Learn how to let go of control, let go of fear, and deprogram the programming. Look for logic and reasoning before jumping off the ledge and trying to take all of your buddies down with you.
Ask yourself these questions:
• Does fear make me feel better?
• Is panic helping me achieve anything?
• Am I able to control this worldwide issue?
• Is my stress having an effect on my family?
• Am I spending too much time spreading my fears to other people?
• Am I part of the problem?
• Do I focus more on negative than positive?
• Is there a way I can help others through this, instead of wallowing in my fear?
• Are there practical things I can do to make myself feel better or safer about all of this?
• Do I spend more time sharing my fears or sharing my love?
Step away from the ledge. If you believe the world is coming to an end, then what are you doing reading this article? You should be out having a blast, spending every minute checking off that bucket list, and enjoying those last moments on earth. You can’t control the outcome, you can only control how you feel about it, and making assumptions will only cause you to spiral worse. But guess what? The world isn’t coming to an end. Have faith, think logically, and spread love. Stop spreading fear – it serves no one.
Spiral down… into logic.
10 Comments
Barbara D
Excellent information. Common sense too. Thanks, Corey!
DGS
Very good information and thank you for giving us critical thinking facts to ponder as we move forward .
John Phillips
Thank you for the COMMON Sense! I agree with you 100%
E. Grogan
“Despite the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and politicians out of California, this is an important sign to show that it is possible for them to work together”
Sorry, no. I”ve lived in this state for 65 yrs, had 2 family members in politics – Newsom said that because he’s hoping to get emergency $ from Trump and is kissing up to him. This isn’t Newsom being able to work with someone, this is him hiding his crimes and trying to get something from the president.
John Phillips
My opinion, What do you think Corey?
The Corona Virus Panic is much more than you may suspect. There are numerous issues that are going on behind the scenes. There is a huge distraction happening and I believe this is THE REAL STORY:
#1. This is about OIL & MONEY, not a virus
#2. This is about CONTROL
#3. The World Health Organization is now encouraging people to use cashless payments to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
#4. This is a beta test: It is so easy to control the sheeple
Alison Richards
Yup, it’s ultimately about power and control. This is a test run.
Nikki
GET UP OFF YOUR KNEES PEOPLE OF THE GLOBE, YOU ARE NOT THEIR SLAVES, DO NOT BE USED FOR THEIR EXPERIMENTS AND WARS TO WHICH THEY LAUGH AT YOU.
YOU HAVE BEEN MADE TO FEEL AFRAID AND ARE BEING USED, ABUSED and MANIPULATED every moment of everyday.
STAND TOGETHER AGAINST THESE RUTHLESS EVILS. STOP GIVING THEM YOUR MONEY, YOUR TIME, YOUR SANITY, YOUR HEALTH, STOP GIVING THEM CONTROL OVER YOU, STOP GIVING THEM CONSENT TO DO THIS TO YOU. I FOR ONE AND ALL, DO NOT CONSENT, SO BE IT IT IS SO.
They CANNOT and are not aloud to control you without your fully informed true to heart consent.
When the people take back their power and YOU ARE THE ABSOLUTE TRUE POWER AND THEY KNOW IT, MAKE THEM FEAR YOU, BY TAKING BACK AND STANDING IN YOUR POWER, YOUR RIGHTFUL PLACE AS SOVEREIGN EQUALS AND THEN IMAGINE HOW POWERFULL WE WILL BE TOGETHER. WE ARE SO POWERFUL TOGETHER, SUPPORT EACH OTHER, WORK TOGETHER AND MAKE IT SO. WE ARE EQUALS.
(Remember to Be adult, be tolerant and patient to each other)
Energy, vibration and frequency is truth.
Every thought you think is generating your future,
Every word you speak is creating your future,
Every act you do is cultivating your future,
You must become aware of the thoughts you are tossing out to the universe
(Confucius-smart dude)
As by natural universal laws
It WILL become reality
Eg…
Fear will generate more fear
LOVE AND KINDNESS WILL GENERATE MORE LOVE AND KINDNESS
It Starts and Ends with you.
What reality do you wish to manifest.
Money is a lie as is debt. Only you give it power as you give them power. SAY NO to manipulation and theft of your energy, health, time, power, family, friends, children, lives.
Work together, go back to the barter system if need, we all have something to offer even if its just a kind word.
Be fair, be helpfull, be thoughtful, be clean, be mindful, stop being superficial or you will earn the repercusion/karma of what you sow, that is karma and they know karma is real.
Stop them by saying I DO NOT CONSENT and working toward thr future (not blindly) to what you do want. You, everybody, have the power at all times. They will try to fight you (using fear, virus, climate, seperation, oppression, trickery, war, their marshsl law etc they think it’s their way or the highway for us, because they have built these things on our hard earned stolen energy, stolen time, stolen money/energy to create these things to use against you when you step out of line/out of the narratives they want and control.
They only have control in that illusion and they use these tactics if you buy into it to keep you stuck in their illusion, made just for us! When we decide we want to leave it however and begin to instill the fear back into them! Holy sht they wont stand for it. That speaks volumes!
They are terribly afraid of us and afraid of losing their power over us. We are not sinking to their level by being the now learned individual who is going to take back what is rightgully ours. If we need to step up and bully back then thats what we have to do or else be lost in their grip hold forever (a very sinister and very dark place to be sure)
Their fear of us is made clear, as in last few years they have increased and now in constant fear mongering mode everywhich way and are now on overdrive at the moment, to try to keep us in line in their illusional narrative.
They thrive on causing chaos and feed off your fear.
We are all literally “sick and/or tired of this crap- probably why everyones out grabbing toilet paper”
At the least I will speak for myself but I know I am not the only one whos had enough snd bless you Corey I hear you in fact your just a younger version of me mate. Iv befn trying to wake the good people up for decades!
We are a resourceful, strong powerful people as individuals and together and we will reclaim our natural born and sovereign rights as gifted to us all, by the One True Prime Creator God, SO BE IT IT IS SO.
They are nothing and no-one without us, We the global people. We the true pillars and sovereigns of earth/Gaia.
PEOPLE we are born, we die. The natural cycle of life. Don’t be afraid of that everthyings recycled.
Excercise (Exorcise) remove evil by using your God given sovereign rights over these dead corporate bodies and beings. Stand together.
Do not let them use, abuse and manipulate you anymore. Do not consent.
It is so sad to see how much power, over the people who are going crazy, the walking dead (asleep at the wheel) have been manipulated and in the fear narrative. Wake Up.
Keep trying to wake em we can get them back.
I’m with you Corey girl, Im not afraid of these psychos.
The sooner we pull our sht together, the sooner we can get rid of these evil creeps once and for all, the sooner as a global people, we can heal and begin to live and evolve in our own power in leaps and bounds healthily, prosperously and working wonderfully together in a loving caring way together that supports earth’s whole ecology and her beings and then we know we will be responsible to take it off planet and finally join our space bretherine and explore the wonderful possibilities that have been awaiting the rest of us for so long.
My opinion only.
And yes I too rant when pssionate about sharing knowledge and hopefully common sense.
Namaste beautiful strong wise people- May the Force of Love and Light always be with you and protect us all always, So Be It It Is So.
N
Bri 3D
Totally agree with you John. It’s just a flu bug. It’s funny how those of us that have been saying for 10 years that the powers that be will crash the markets and blame it on something else so they can give us their solution, which will involve things like martial law, well we’re all just crazy. We didn’t know what excuse they would use, but we knew there would be one.
The dollar system is crashing and they need an excuse so they can maintain control.
“Oh No, this would have never happened if it wasn’t for the virus” – Give me a break. I am just dumbfounded by people’s gullibility. Even after your warnings come true the sheep still don’t believe you.
I also agree with you that this is probably just a beta test, this will pass and they will analyze their results and keep planning for the big one.
eam
Agree totally. This totally validates Trump’s policies of controlling our borders and accentuating an America first, manufacture here and self reliant policies. We are now energy independent and must become independent in all other regards.
My husband has been a pharmacist for 40 years and has been warning about this issue with medications. So much of our food is processed in China.
The media is hyping this in order to drive down the markets and destroy the economy. Their hope is this will destroy Trump’s chance for re-election. This is terribly political.
We will survive. This is self limiting. Everything will eventually return to normal.
Patricia Walker
EAM, I totally agree with you. Yes, the media is doing this on purpose to destroy President Trump. Impeachment did not work, 75,000 accusing women did not work, “Russian interference” did not work. This is the next level to try to destroy him. BTW, I fully believe the virus is man-made and deliberately released. It was no accident, and I doubt highly that China released it even though China is the epicenter. The global elitists are behind this; their purposes may be for a multitude of reasons.